×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Early Predictions: UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Potential Semi Finalists

Shantanu Kishore
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.92K   //    26 Mar 2019, 13:20 IST

The Quarter Finalists
The Quarter Finalists

The road to Wanda Metropolitano is set. There won't be any further knockout stage draws as was the case in previous seasons, the teams were instead drawn into brackets. This means that the teams progressing to the next stage will know exactly which team they could face, the instant all QF round matches are completed.

Hopes are high for a Ronaldo vs. Messi showdown in the final, but could it actually happen? We can only wait and watch.

The 8 matches will be contested over a period of 11 days in April, and thankfully, we won't have to wait for 2-3 weeks between the home and away fixtures. This season has been the best in recent years for spectators, one with spectacular yet unexpected comebacks and shocking eliminations of a few favourites to win the competition. The young guns of Ajax knocked out the current holders in an emphatic manner, leaving the door open for a new champion to be crowned after 3 years of Real Madrid's dominance in European football.


The Quarter Finals Draw
The Quarter Finals Draw


Now we will take a look at each tie and who is more likely to progress on paper. These are not any claims or promises, if we've been reminded of one thing this season, it's that anything can happen in the champions league.

1. Liverpool vs. Porto (Bracket B):

The deadly trio
The deadly trio

Liverpool will be counting themselves lucky to have drawn F.C. Porto. This gives them a good chance to progress to the semis.

Eventhough this has been a season of comebacks and major upsets, this tie is Liverpool's to lose. Porto know they have nothing to lose if they are eliminated at this stage of the competition and will do everything they can to cause an upset. However, Liverpool has enough talent on the pitch to go through to the next round even if they do not play their best.

Advertisement

With the first leg being played at Anfield, Liverpool will hope to secure a good outcome, any scoreline with a clean sheet for Liverpool would be a favorable result.

Team to progress: Liverpool.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Champions League Final
Shantanu Kishore
CONTRIBUTOR
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 most in-form attackers right now
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 - Ranking the last 8 clubs
RELATED STORY
Uefa Champions League Quarterfinals Preview
RELATED STORY
4 things Lionel Messi must do to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ending the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate - 4 Reasons why Ronaldo is the better player
RELATED STORY
5 stars who flopped in the UEFA Champions League group stage
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 10 Players who have outscored Cristiano Ronaldo this season
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Draw: Two possible mouthwatering quarterfinals that would be great for the tournament
RELATED STORY
The GOAT Debate: An open letter to the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Champions League goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us