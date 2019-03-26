Early Predictions: UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Potential Semi Finalists

The Quarter Finalists

The road to Wanda Metropolitano is set. There won't be any further knockout stage draws as was the case in previous seasons, the teams were instead drawn into brackets. This means that the teams progressing to the next stage will know exactly which team they could face, the instant all QF round matches are completed.

Hopes are high for a Ronaldo vs. Messi showdown in the final, but could it actually happen? We can only wait and watch.

The 8 matches will be contested over a period of 11 days in April, and thankfully, we won't have to wait for 2-3 weeks between the home and away fixtures. This season has been the best in recent years for spectators, one with spectacular yet unexpected comebacks and shocking eliminations of a few favourites to win the competition. The young guns of Ajax knocked out the current holders in an emphatic manner, leaving the door open for a new champion to be crowned after 3 years of Real Madrid's dominance in European football.

The Quarter Finals Draw

Now we will take a look at each tie and who is more likely to progress on paper. These are not any claims or promises, if we've been reminded of one thing this season, it's that anything can happen in the champions league.

1. Liverpool vs. Porto (Bracket B):

The deadly trio

Liverpool will be counting themselves lucky to have drawn F.C. Porto. This gives them a good chance to progress to the semis.

Eventhough this has been a season of comebacks and major upsets, this tie is Liverpool's to lose. Porto know they have nothing to lose if they are eliminated at this stage of the competition and will do everything they can to cause an upset. However, Liverpool has enough talent on the pitch to go through to the next round even if they do not play their best.

With the first leg being played at Anfield, Liverpool will hope to secure a good outcome, any scoreline with a clean sheet for Liverpool would be a favorable result.

Team to progress: Liverpool.

