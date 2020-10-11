Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2020

Ecuador are set to host Uruguay at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Wednesday in their next FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Ecuador come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Thursday at La Bombonera. A first-half penalty from Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi sealed the win for Argentina.

🏆 #SelecciónMayor



⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 1 (Lionel Messi) 🆚 #Ecuador 🇪🇨 0



👉 ¡Final del partido! El conjunto comandado por Lionel Scaloni cosechó su primera victoria en las #Eliminatorias 💪



🔜 El próximo partido de la Albiceleste será el martes frente a #Bolivia 🇧🇴 pic.twitter.com/obhqSyhpqM — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) October 9, 2020

Uruguay, on the other hand, beat Chile 2-1 on Thursday at the Estadio Centenario. Goals from Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez and Valencia striker Maxi Gomez secured the victory for Uruguay. Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez scored the consolation goal for Chile.

Ecuador vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

In 48 previous encounters between the two sides, Uruguay hold the clear advantage. They have won 31 games, lost just six and drawn 11.

⚽️ Tras los primeros movimientos de la jornada, el plantel se trasladó hacia la cancha 2 del complejo Celeste.



🔜 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/I7NIh0F2Hy — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 10, 2020

The two countries last met each other last year, with Uruguay thrashing Ecuador 4-0. Goals from Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez and an own goal from Arturo Mina resulted in a comfortable win for Uruguay.

To add insult to injury, LDU Quito right-back Jose Quintero was sent off in the first half for Ecuador.

Ecuador form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Uruguay form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Ecuador vs Uruguay Team News

Ecuador have named a strong squad, with Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan and former West Ham United striker Enner Valencia part of the squad. There could be a debut for Universidad Catolica goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, with Independiente del Valle's young midfielder Moises Caicedo making his debut against Argentina.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez has also named a talented squad. Manchester United's new signing Edinson Cavani has not been called up, alongside Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez and Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

There could be potential debuts for Cerro Porteno goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz, Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, Nacional left-back Agustin Oliveros, Getafe right-back Damian Suarez and Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ecuador vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Roberto Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Gruezo, Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Renato Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Angel Mena

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Silva, Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Diego Godin, Agustin Oliveros, Nahitan Nandez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Brian Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Diego Rossi

Ecuador vs Uruguay Prediction

Ecuador have a good squad, but will rely heavily on Fenerbahce striker Enner Valencia to provide the goals. Much is expected from left-back Pervis Estupinan, who is regarded as one of the best young left-backs in La Liga.

Uruguay, on the other hand, have an extremely talented squad. A midfield bolstered by Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde provides a good base, while veteran forward Luis Suarez continues to score goals at a consistent rate for club and country.

Uruguay have world-class players in their ranks, and should be able to get past Ecuador.

Prediction: Ecuador 0-2 Uruguay

