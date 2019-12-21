Ed Woodward's blunder over Minamino deal, Real Madrid call off Pogba's move for now and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 21st December 2019

Everton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

Manchester United are slowly finding form and their long-lost identity under Ole Gunner Solskjaer and it is widely believed that the United manager will get the financial backing from his board to strengthen United's squad in January.

Apart from new signings, there is always a new twist in Paul Pogba's rumoured move away from Old Trafford. Amidst all these points, we take a look at today's roundup of the best Manchester United transfer news.

Real Madrid to end Pogba's pursuit in January

Manchester United v Rochdale AFC - Carabao Cup Third Round

It has been reported by Marca today that Real Madrid do not have the necessary funds to pursue a move for Manchester United's wantaway man Paul Pogba.

Marca understands that Real Madrid needs to sell at least 2 of their star players to fund a move for Pogba which seems highly unlikely in January. The same message was conveyed to Pogba's agent Mino Raiola last night.

Perhaps that is why Raiola gave an extended interview yesterday citing Pogba's desires to stay at Man United and hunt for trophies. Pogba is expected to return for first team training in next 7-10 days.

Ed Woodward fails at yet another transfer deal

KRC Genk v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool may have pulled off one of the biggest bargain signings in recent history by signing Salzburg's Takumi Minamino for just £7.25million. However, according to a report from talksport, Manchester United were also interested in signing the Japanese star.

Recent reports have come in damaging lights if you are a Red Devils fan. It is being believed that Woodward was not aware of Minamino's release clause and thought that it would take a substantial sum in the region of £40-50 million to sign the midfielder.

Liverpool on the other hand were quick to pounce and completed the signing in less than a fortnight. This was another glaring example for the Manchester United hierarchy as to why they should place a footballing brain to negotiate transfer deals.

Manchester United squad expecting 2 signings in January

Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United squad is positive of possible new signings in January as the club is no longer ready to wait for the summer transfer window to build their squad.

Daily Star reckons Christian Eriksen is certain to join United from Tottenham after Daniel Levy has agreed to selling Eriksen to one of his top-6 rivals. Another player linked with a January switch to Old Trafford is Erling Braut Haaland.

The 19-year-old striker has scored 28 goals this season and is seen as the ideal man to lead Solskjaer's attack in coming years. James Maddison and Jadon Sancho, however, are seen as long-term targets and will be pursued only in the summer.