Eden Hazard is the king of the English Premier League

Eden Hazard, the cornerstone of Chelsea FC is by far the best player in EPL and arguably the third best player in the world. Hazard is in outstanding form this season. We have seen him playing with this type of form in the past but, there is a slight difference this season and that is, he can now score at any moment he wants. In fact, he is now scoring lots of goals and creating so many chances for his teammates, which could be possibly the turning point of his career.

Hazard is by far the biggest name in the English league at the moment. Despite the fact that he is smaller in size, he protects the ball so well and that's the sign of pure greatness. The way he plays takes us back to the glory days of Zinedine Zidane, and his dribbling skills are second to none.

Hazard is a type of player who can make a difference by his presence itself. There are many top players such as Salah, Sterling, Aguero, Kane playing in EPL but, with due respect to them, they are nowhere near to hazard's level and what hazard can offer on the pitch. He is the real game changer, a player who can change the game at any moment of the game. When he is with the ball, defenders are afraid to tackle against him and as a matter of fact, he is the most fouled player in Europe's top 5 division. His recent goalscoring run is not a wonder, it's a statement he was looking to make from a long time to prove the critics wrong, and kudos to his Chelsea FC's manager who is bringing the best out of him and giving the freedom he was lacking on the pitch to showcase his skills. This is probably the best version of Eden hazard we have seen so far from his career. Moreover, this is just a beginning, he is just 27 years old the best of hazard is yet to come.

Hazard has won almost everything in England, the only thing that is missing from his resume is the Ballon d'Or award so, if he continues playing with this type of form then, we could see him lifting the biggest prize of the game i.e, the Ballon d'Or award in a couple of years. He has been the role model for many upcoming youngsters around the globe and hopefully will be until he hangs up his boots. If he keeps on going with his recent form, he will one day be remembered as one of the truly great players.

