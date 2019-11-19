Eden Hazard responds to criticism from John Obi Mikel and Arsene Wenger

Eden Hazard

In an interview with Sky Sports, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has responded to the recent criticism about his weight and work ethic by former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The Belgian international joined Real Madrid this summer after seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, but has attracted a few brickbats because of appearing to be out of shape. A poor start to life with the Los Blancos has not helped the winger as he been trying to rediscover his form in Madrid.

In a recent interview, Obi Mikel called Hazard the laziest player he had ever played with. Hazard also came under heavy criticism from Wenger, who called him ''too heavy'' earlier in the season.

Obi Mikel during his time at Chelsea

Seemingly responding to the comments, the Real Madrid star said,

"For the last month I've been in good condition with no injuries. I'm in good shape. When I'm on the pitch I will always try to do my best, with Real Madrid or Belgium. I just want to keep this momentum."

He also spoke about the prospect of playing the last qualifying match of Belgium at home, and about how satisfying it would be to celebrate the team's qualification for the 2020 European Championship with the fans.

"It's good to play our last game at home, especially when you have qualified already. You have nothing to play, but you hope for a party with the fans against Cyprus.

"We had a problem with winning away so it won't be easy but hopefully we can score some goals, keep a clean sheet and keep the fans happy."

Eden Hazard playing for Belgium

Hazard has recently started to rediscover his form, having picked up three assists in his last four matches. He would be hoping to continue in the same vein and silence all his doubters on the pitch.