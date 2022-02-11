Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku: 5 footballers who were forced to apologize to their own fans

Footballers are among the highest-paid athletes in the world for their value on the pitch, ability to deliver trophies and performing in key moments. However, the big pay-checks and the star-studded lifestyle that comes with it have their own shortcomings, with some players often acting unprofessionally or being poor role models.

Each footballer has a duty towards the club and the fans to act properly and conduct themselves in a civilized manner in society because at the end of the day, each player is representing their club. However, some players often forget this and act in improper ways that might hurt the sentiment of fans or the society in general, leading to public apologies.

On that note, let us take a look at 5 players who had to apologize to their own fans.

#5 Kurt Zouma - West Ham United

Kurt Zouma is the latest man that has been in the eye of the public for all the wrong reasons. The France international signed for West Ham United in the summer and has been a solid defender at the back this season.

But quite recently, a video went viral which saw the centre-back causing harm to his cat in a rash manner. This did not go down well with anybody in the football community, least of all West Ham fans. There have been outright calls for him to be suspended while the RSPCA have also taken his cats away from his home. To add to this, he has also been fined £250,000.

The Frenchman later apologized to anyone who was offended by the incident, including West Ham fans, in a statement to Sky News.

"I want to apologize for my actions. There are no excuses for my behavior, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behavior was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

Hopefully the Hammers star has learnt his lesson but only time will tell whether stricter action will be taken upon him.

#4 Kyle Walker - Manchester City

Kyle Walker has been one of the most consistent full-backs in world football over the last decade. Since arriving at Man City in 2016, the right-back has won several domestic trophies and stands a chance of winning another Premier League title this season.

But the Englishman has had run-ins with the law in the past and is somebody who has had a problem following rules. In April 2020, the UK Government announced a lockdown and strict restrictions were laid down regarding social distancing. But Walker paid no heed and reportedly held a 'sex party' at his house. Man City fans were displeased with the actions of the defender and the player was later found guilty for not abiding by the law.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star issued a public apology statement shortly after the incident.

"I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week. I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.”

Walker was found guilty again in May 2020 when he traveled to meet his sister and parents. One can only hope that the English international does not repeat such offences once again.

