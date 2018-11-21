×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Edinson Cavani picks his Ballon d'Or favourites; explains why he snubbed Luka Modric

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
835   //    21 Nov 2018, 09:34 IST

Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League
Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani has named his picks for the prestigious Ballon d'Or and explained why Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is not on the list.

In case you didn't know...

France Football released their 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or a month ago and since then, rumours of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the top three have been rife.

The players in the list include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, Neymar, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, Jan Oblak and Raphael Varane.

However, fans, players and experts are of the belief that another player is set to break the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly over the award this time around.

The top favourite for the award has been pegged to be Croatia and Los Blancos midfielder Luka Modric, who helped his club win a third consecutive Champions League and also led his country to a first-ever World Cup final.

The heart of the matter

Despite popular opinion, it appears Cavani doesn't think the award should go to the Croatian.

The PSG forward has revealed that he would like to see a Frenchman win the award instead.

Speaking in an interview with former France international Christophe Dugarry per AS, he said, "For me, a Frenchman should win it."

"There are other players, but it should be a Frenchman; they've won big things. It should be one of those three [Mbappe, Griezmann or Varane]."

Speaking of his Modric snub, Cavani said, "Modric? He had a great season, but Varane won the Champions League and the World Cup."

"Modric was a finalist [at Russia 2018] and had a great season, but Varane deserves it more."

What's next?

The winner of the coveted prize will be announced on December 3 in the French capital.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Luka Modric Edinson Cavani Ballon d'Or 2018
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumour: L'Equipe's official Ballon d'Or video appears to...
RELATED STORY
Luka Modric picks his favourite for Ballon d'Or award
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who look like cartoon characters
RELATED STORY
5 prodigies that were at a similar level to Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Top 3 predictions for the Ballon d'Or 2018
RELATED STORY
Why Kylian Mbappe deserves a shout in the Ballon d'Or race
RELATED STORY
Reports: Brazilian superstar prefers Arsenal or Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Neymar
RELATED STORY
5 football superstars who have picked their Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Does Luka Modric deserve it?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 14
24 Nov OLY SAI 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Saint-Étienne
24 Nov PSG TOU 09:30 PM PSG vs Toulouse
25 Nov CAE MON 12:30 AM Caen vs Monaco
25 Nov DIJ BOR 12:30 AM Dijon vs Bordeaux
25 Nov NAN ANG 12:30 AM Nantes vs Angers SCO
25 Nov REI GUI 12:30 AM Reims vs Guingamp
25 Nov STR NIM 12:30 AM Strasbourg vs Nîmes
25 Nov MON REN 07:30 PM Montpellier vs Rennes
25 Nov NIC LIL 09:30 PM Nice vs Lille
26 Nov AMI OLY 01:30 AM Amiens SC vs Olympique Marseille
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us