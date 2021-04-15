Edinson Cavani’s impact shows why Manchester United must do everything to keep him

Manchester United are on course to finish second in the Premier League after last week’s important win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Interestingly, the last time the Red Devils ended the season in second place, Jose Mourinho, the manager of Spurs, was the man in charge.

A lot has changed since then, but there are equally some similarities. Back then, the Portuguese manager had a veteran striker in his team and another young forward as his understudy. The former was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while the latter was a fast-rising Marcus Rashford.

Three-and-a-half years on and the same story is playing out at Old Trafford; only the characters have changed from Ibrahimovic and Rashford to Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

Edinson Cavani’s instant impact

Manchester United played the whole of last season without an out-and-out striker. Anthony Martial may have had a productive spell in the role, but his shortfalls have been evident this season.

Surprisingly, the arrival of Cavani was greeted with pessimism by some quarters. However, the Uruguayan has since proven that there is a lot more in his tanker.

He has been an absolute revelation in this Manchester United team and continues to justify his purchase with big performances in the Premier League.

His latest impact came against Tottenham Hotspur last week, when he scored the Red Devils’ important second goal on their way to a 3-1 win. At 34, the former PSG man is still very sharp in attack and now has eight goals to his name this season.

Manchester United need to keep Edinson Cavani

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the finances of many clubs, making it difficult for huge sums to be spent in the transfer market.

This reason, coupled with the fact that no world-class striker will be available for cheap this summer, means Manchester United must do everything humanly possible to keep Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford.

The former Napoli star is reportedly keen on leaving England, especially with his family unable to join him due to the pandemic. The cultural disparity, which saw him suspended for three matches over a supposed racial tweet earlier this season, has also not helped matters.

However, for purely football reasons, Manchester United will be conducting shrewd business if they keep the Uruguayan for one more season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the win against Tottenham Hotspur (as quoted by Manutd.com):

“The goals we scored were excellent, Edinson shows why he’s a no.9. He’s not been able to experience the fantastic culture in Manchester and in and around in England, and he is contemplating and thinking hard and long about what he wants to do and I understand.

“He knows what we want; I want him in Old Trafford when it’s full, Stretford End scoring a diving header like today. There’s no better feeling, so let’s wait and see.”

Manchester United will struggle to get a player of Cavani’s quality in the market, with the striker also providing mentorship for Greenwood, whose development is going according to plan.

That is why the Red Devils hierarchy needs to do everything in their power to keep him at the club.