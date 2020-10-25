Edouard Mendy the star in dull affair between Manchester United and Chelsea

With the seconds ticking away towards the full-time whistle, a scramble in the Chelsea box saw the ball roll onto the foot of a waiting Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United striker, who had seen an earlier one-on-one chance saved by Edouard Mendy, quickly shifted the ball to his right leg and let off a fierce curler.

The ball was heading towards the far right corner until Edouard Mendy’s hands parried it away for a corner kick. That save was one of the highlights of what was expected to be a Premier League thriller but ended as a dull goalless draw.

The first 0-0 between Man Utd and Chelsea since December 2015. 😴 https://t.co/cbbhNW3Lrx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2020

Until the last 15 minutes, both United and Chelsea were content with playing in their own half without making any effort to upset the opposition. Frank Lampard played a flat back-five formation which was indicative of his defensive game-plan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite having a lot of attacking talent available in his squad, opted for a conservative line-up as well.

For the two managers, a draw may have been a good result, but for the millions of Manchester United and Chelsea fans watching, this was a lethargic performance from both teams.

Both clubs have invested millions of pounds into their squads and their fans deserved to see more entertainment in such a huge Premier League clash.

In the end, it was Edouard Mendy who completely stole the show, making several key saves to keep the Blues in the game. The Senegalese goalkeeper was clearly the man of the match as Chelsea would have surely lost the game if not for his heroics.

Edouard Mendy is the first Chelsea goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first two league starts for the club since Petr Cech in 2004.



Following in the footsteps of a club legend… and teammate. 😉 pic.twitter.com/VSBGdpkd3g — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2020

Both teams managed a combined five shots on target and the 28-year-old shot-stopper proved once again why Frank Lampard brought him to Stamford Bridge as his number one.

For his reward, Edouard Mendy joins elite company, as he is now the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first two league starts for Chelsea since club legend Petr Cech in 2004.

In a game where both teams were largely uninspiring, Edouard Mendy’s heroics climaxed what should have been a more enjoyable affair.