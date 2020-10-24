Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy opens up on Petr Cech's role behind the scenes

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as quickly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club after sealing a £22 million move to Stamford Bridge from Ligue 1 side Rennes. The Senegalese goalkeeper has usurped Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero between the sticks and looks set to become a key player for Chelsea in the coming years.

Mendy lavished praise on Chelsea technical director Petr Cech, whose shock inclusion in the Blues' Premier League squad raised plenty of eyebrows.

“It's an absolute pleasure to be with him every day, to work with him and particularly in training. It allows me to see how he works and analyze how he trains as well. It's a bonus for me being here. In terms of him playing, I think we've got three very competitive goalkeepers here already and that should be enough for us this season.“

"Everyone who knows and follows football could see there was a unique situation here regards to goalkeepers but it wasn't something that had any role in my decision to come to Chelsea. I was focusing on what the coach had told me about coming here."

"He, along with the rest of the club, reassured me that this would be the best place for me to continue developing and help the team. That's what I'm continuing to focus on."

Chelsea goalkeeper lifts the lid on adaptation to the Premier League

Kepa Arrizabalaga is no longer Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper

Mendy also opened up on the difference between the English game and what he experienced in France, with the Senegalese goalkeeper receiving plaudits for his ball-playing abilities in his short Chelsea career so far.

Frank Lampard has admitted Edouard Mendy has already become Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 21, 2020

"The game in England is not the same as the France championship so it is an opportunity to develop my game as well"

"But the coach is very clear in terms of what he demands from us from our distribution. It is up to me to take each moment in a game as it comes - whether I play it short or long."

"It's about seeing where the opportunity lies. There are clear instructions in training and match situations but ultimately if the ball comes to my feet it is up to me to make those calls."

Chelsea have blown hot and cold in recent weeks, but Mendy's addition seems to be paying dividends already for the Blues.

The towering goalkeeper has already shown glimpses of his brilliance and looks set to play a pivotal role this season, as Frank Lampard and co prepare to compete on all fronts.

