Edouard Mendy records another clean sheet as Chelsea dismantle Burnley

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy continues to impress between the sticks for the Blues. On Saturday, Frank Lampard’s side made light work of Burnley in the Premier League, recording a 3-0 victory.

The win at Turf Moor saw Chelsea play some brilliant attacking football whilst keeping yet another clean sheet, something that will definitely delight their manager.

Lampard complained about the team’s defensive fragility at the start of the campaign, but they’ve now kept three successive league clean sheets with Mendy in goal.

The 28-year-old arrived from Rennes in the summer and has quickly established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, usurping the shaky Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy helped Chelsea thwart Burnley's biggest threat

Against Burnley, Mendy displayed an assured performance between the sticks. He was commanding and often came out in full force to claim floating balls.

As a side that is known to rely on set pieces to score goals, Burnley played lots of long balls into the Chelsea area, but Mendy was always there to foil these attacks.

The Senegal international has now kept clean sheets in each of his first five games as Chelsea goalkeeper. He has restored confidence in the Chelsea backline, which looked uninspiring at the beginning of the season.

Last week, he was deservedly voted Man of the Match after twice thwarting goal-bound efforts from Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. Mendy was once again in top shape when Chelsea faced FC Krasnodar in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Edouard Mendy is the first Chelsea goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in their first three Premier League games since Petr Čech in 2004.



They’ve found a gem. 💎 pic.twitter.com/XxesgOljiY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020

Speaking to Goal after the Man United draw, Lampard emphasises how happy he was with Mendy.

"His performance was very good. You rely on your goalkeepers in those moments in a tight game, not full of many chances. Rashford's first chance was a mistake from us, the one at the end was a moment of quality from him. He showed us what he is there for. We brought him in for his quality. He showed great composure in the games he's played already and with the saves today in a tight you rely on them moments."

By keeping another clean sheet against Burnley, Mendy has become the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three Premier League appearances since Petr Cech in 2004. At this rate, he can only get better.