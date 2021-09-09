Eduardo Camavinga picks his preferred position for Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga spoke to the press after being officially unveiled as a new Real Madrid player. In the press conference, Camavinga revealed that his best position on the pitch is as a holding midfielder sitting in front of the defense.

The 18-year-old midfielder answered various other questions regarding his future at Real Madrid.

On his preferred position, Camavinga said (via Madrid Xtra):

"My best position? I like to play in front of defense, but I can play in attacking roles, so I have to adapt to whatever style the coach wants, I will play wherever he wants."

Real Madrid might want to use Camavinga as a holding midfielder. The current midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić are aging and will need replacing sooner rather than later.

Eduardo Camavinga is also expecting to play as many minutes as he can this season. The 18-year-old midfielder considers joining Real Madrid as one of the best moments of his life so far. Camavinga added:

"My predictions for this season? I'm thinking of playing as many minutes as possible, I'm very happy and it's the best day of my life besides being called up for the first time with the French national team. It's true that I'm a young player, but I have to adapt, and I'm ready for that.”

Real Madrid have signed Eduardo Camavinga from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais for a fee of around €30 million. The 18-year-old Frenchman has penned a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

I am ready for this challenge at my dream club! 🤍 #HALAMADRID pic.twitter.com/0TBdUZOejC — Eduardo Camavinga (@Camavinga) September 8, 2021

Eduardo Camavinga is ready to make his Real Madrid debut this weekend

Speaking at a press conference, Eduardo Camavinga revealed that he is ready to start his first game for Real Madrid this weekend if called upon. Camavinga said:

“I would be ready to play this Sunday.”

Eduardo Camavinga has already started training with Real Madrid's first-team squad for their game against Celta Vigo on Sunday evening.

Apart from Camavinga, Real Madrid have also welcomed Luka Modrić back from a groin injury. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti might want to save Modric for their Champions League tie against Inter Milan and instead give Camavinga a go.

As things stand, Real Madrid have made a decent start to their La Liga campaign, amassing seven points from their opening three games. Los Blancos currently sit at the top of the La Liga table.

🚨 Eduardo Camavinga in his first training session at Real Madrid.



(📸 @realmadrid) pic.twitter.com/1q8JqLfMzs — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 8, 2021

Also Read

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best managers in world football at the moment

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava