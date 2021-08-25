Three possible destinations for Eduardo Camavinga

Stade Rennais FC's Eduardo Camavinga is currently among the most in-demand midfielders in European football.

Camavinga joined Rennais' youth academy aged 11 in 2013 and worked through the club's youth ranks to make his senior debut for the club in 2018. He played 70 games for the Red and Blacks thus far, scoring two goals.

The 18-year old was awarded the Ligue 1 Player of the Month accolade in August 2019 and was also nominated for the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Season last campaign.

There are chances for Eduardo Camavinga to leave Rennes in the final 8 days of the transfers market. He’ll not sign a new long-term deal with Rennes, so they’re open to sell Camavinga for €35m fee. 🔴🇫🇷 #transfers



It depends on the offers in the next few days. Open race. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

However, the youngster has entered the final year of his current contract with the club and has reportedly declined to sign a new deal. Rennes are looking to sell him this transfer window as opposed to letting him leave for free next summer.

Eduardo Camavinga's potential destinations this summer

Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool to join Paris St. Germain on a free transfer earlier this transfer window.

His departure has left a huge void in the Reds' squad and they are currently in search of his replacement. Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly among the names the Merseysiders are keeping close tabs on to replace the Dutchman.

👀 | Liverpool want to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer to replace Gini Wijnaldum.



[Express] pic.twitter.com/2kuYrPn30s — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) April 15, 2021

Like Wijnaldum, Camavinga is a workhorse and contributes significantly at both ends of the pitch. His key strengths are tacking and dribbling skills, averaging 2.8 tackles and 1.2 dribbles per game last season. He is also an accomplished passer, completing 1750 passes with an accuracy of 89 per cent last season.

However, there are a number of big clubs in the race to sign the talented Frenchman. It will take a lot of persuasion from Jurgen Klopp to convince him to join the Reds.

