Efficient Brazil are the team look to watch out for as unbeaten Selecao book place in Qatar

Brazil have completely dominated the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and added Colombia to their long list of victims on Friday.

The Selecao are yet to taste defeat in the qualification series, having won 11 out of the 12 matches they have played so far while drawing the remaining fixture.

Tite’s side has bettered every opponent in the region thus far and the potential of the team is quite scary. On Friday, they made light work of Colombia to extend their lead at the top of the table. Not many teams in the world can boast of Brazil’s quality and squad depth and they can only get better after crushing the competition in South America.

Selecao book their place in Qatar

Neymar and Lucas Paqueta completely ran the show for the Selecao and it was the duo who combined for the only goal against Colombia.

Having dominated the game but struggling to score, Brazil finally got their breakthrough in the 72nd minute when Neymar set up Paqueta to slot the ball into the net.

The win also means Tite’s side has become the first South American team to book their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Selecao will definitely be entering the tournament as one of the favourites and, based on current form, there’s no reason why they can’t go all the way.

Brazil are the team to watch out for

Since losing to Argentina in the Copa America final in July, Brazil have played six matches, won five and drawn once.

Before their loss to Argentina, the Selecao has gone 13 matches unbeaten. This is a team that has depth in every position and they are simply a joy to watch. Tite said after the win over Colombia, as quoted by BeSoccer:

"Solidity, having creation, having a goal and winning. That is excellence. Creation and scoring, defensive solidity and triumphs. That is what moves us. We have to get as close to that. Tomorrow [Friday] we are going to fraternise a little to celebrate the moment."

He added:

"My greatest joy is sharing the joy. It is priceless when I look at the technical commission, at the people who work in the selection day by day. It is the way, the dignity with which we do our work."

Many European teams will go into the World Cup as serious contenders but Brazil will be the team to watch. The Selecao are back among the elite national teams and it will take something special to stop them.

