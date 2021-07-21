Egypt U23 vs Spain U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Egypt U23 and Spain U23 will trade tackles on matchday one of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's football tournament on Thursday.

Egypt secured qualification for the competition by winning the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations. The Pharoahs defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 after extra-time in the final.

They followed that up with an aggregate 5-0 victory over South Africa U23 in a friendly double-header played last month.

Spain U23 were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan U23 in the Kirin Challenge Cup last week. Carlos Soler scored a second-half equalizer for the Europeans after Ritsu Doan had put the Japanese ahead before the break.

Argentina U23 and Australia U23 are the two other nations that make up Group C and they will all battle it out for the qualification slots on offer.

Egypt U23 vs Spain U23 Head-to-Head

The two sides met in Group B of the Barcelona 1992 Olympic men's football tournament. Francisco Soler and Roberto Solozobal scored second-half goals to give Spain a 2-0 victory.

Both sides are returning to the competition after an eight-year absence, having each participated in the 2012 edition.

Egypt U23 form guide: W-W

Spain U23 form guide: D

Egypt U23 vs Spain U23 Team News

Egypt U23

Egypt named their 22-man Olympic squad composed primarily of players plying their trade in the domestic league.

Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed Shenawy is one of three over-age players in the squad and is joined by former West Brom man Ahmed Hegazi, as well as Mahmoud Hamdy.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Spain U23

Coach Luis de la Fuente named his final 22-man squad on 29 June 2021, with Ivan Villar pulling out due to injury.

The squad is replete with proven players at the highest level, including regulars in the senior team like Unai Simon, Pau Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri.

Captain Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino and Marco Asensio are the three over-age players in the squad.

Injury: Ivan Villar

Suspension: None

Egypt U23 vs Spain U23 Predicted XI

Egypt U23 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Osama Galai, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdel Salam, Ahmed Ramadam; Nasser Maher, Karim Fouad, Akram Tawfik; Ramadan Sobhi, Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon (GK); Marc Cucurella, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Oscar Mingueza; Carlos Soler, Pedri, Dani Ceballos; Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Rafa Mir

Egypt U23 vs Spain U23 Prediction

Spain's squad contains several players who disputed the just-concluded European Championship with the senior team and they are heavy favorites to win the men's tournament.

Barring an unlikely upset, the Iberian nation should kickstart their tournament with an easy win.

Prediction: Egypt U23 0-3 Spain U23

Edited by Peter P