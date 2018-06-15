Egypt vs Uruguay: 5 key players that will decide the game

A closer look at five key players who can decide the outcome of Egypt vs Uruguay in Group A at the FIFA World Cup.

Nived Zenith ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 01:46 IST 3.84K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Godin is a leader at the back for Uruguay

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked-off in sumptuous style at the Luzhniki stadium in Russia last night with the hosts registering a thumping 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the tournament. It was the first time since 1934 that the inaugural game of football's biggest prize had witnessed five goals and the electrifying start surely bodes well for the games to come.

Match 2 is scheduled to take place between Egypt and Uruguay, who complete Group A along with the hosts and Saudi Arabia, at the Ekaterinburg Arena. Uruguay are considered favorites to snatch all three points but Egypt's spectacular journey to the World Cup coupled with Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah's scintillating form could mean that this won't be a game won on paper.

In this segment, we take a look at five players who can play a pivotal role in deciding the outcome of this mouth-watering clash in Group A.

#5 Diego Godin - Uruguay

Uruguay's skipper is one of the more experienced players within the squad and has been a mainstay in the national team for quite some time now. After making his debut back in 2005 as a 19-year-old, Godin has represented his country in the last two editions of the World Cup and has already amassed around 117 caps for Uruguay during his inspiring career.

Godin is undoubtedly one of Uruguay's key players heading into the tournament considering his experience as well as leadership qualities. The fact that he recently tasted success in the Europa League with Atletico Madrid will also further boost his morale heading into what could be his final World Cup, at least in terms of leading the team.

The 32-year-old will be a stark figure at the heart of Uruguay's defence and will have his task cut out when he comes up against one of Europe's finest goal-scorers in the form of Mohamed Salah.