Eibar vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar are set to play host to Atletico Madrid at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Friday in their next La Liga game.
Eibar come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Paco Lopez's Levante ten days ago in their most recent La Liga game.
Second-half goals from midfielder Gonzalo Melero and veteran winger Jose Luis Morales Nogales sealed the deal for Levante. Japan international Takashi Inui scored the consolation goal for Eibar.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla 2-0 a week ago in La Liga. Goals from Argentine attacker Angel Correa and Spain international Saul ensured victory for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.
Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head
In 14 previous encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost one and drawn three.
The two clubs last faced each other a year ago in La Liga, with Eibar beating Atletico Madrid 2-0.
Goals from Argentine centre-back Esteban Burgos and midfielder Edu Exposito secured the win for Eibar.
Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-L-L
Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W
Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Team News
Eibar
Eibar manager Jose Luis Mendilibar will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Jose Angel, who is out injured. There are doubts over the availability of young winger Bryan Gil and right-back Rober Correa, who are both nursing injuries.
Injured: Jose Angel
Doubtful: Rober Correa, Bryan Gil
Suspended: None
Atletico Madrid
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be without key midfielder Koke and English right-back Kieran Trippier, who are both suspended.
There are doubts over the availability of Spanish defender Mario Hermoso, Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera and new signing, striker Moussa Dembele.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Moussa Dembele, Mario Hermoso, Hector Herrera
Suspended: Koke, Kieran Trippier
Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI
Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares, Alejandro Pozo, Pape Diop, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui, Kike, Sergi Enrich
Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Saul, Lucas Torreira, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix
Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Prediction
Eibar are currently 15th in the league table, and have won one of their last five league games. Former Middlesbrough forward Kike has led the line well for Eibar, while the likes of Takashi Inui and Edu Exposito could prove to be crucial.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fine form and are at the top of the league table. Veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has done well since his transfer last summer from Barcelona. Belgian winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco has proved to be important as well.
Atletico Madrid are in fine form and should triumph over Eibar.
Prediction: Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Also Read: 5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno FernandesPublished 20 Jan 2021, 13:14 IST