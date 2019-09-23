Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: 5 Hits and Flops | Bundesliga 2019-20

Mario Gotze in action against Frankfurt, where Dortmund dropped two points away from home

In a thrilling encounter at the Commerzbank-Arena, Borussia Dortmund were very unlucky not to take all three points with a 2-2 away draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, instead being forced to share the spoils.

Axel Witsel broke the deadlock after 11 minutes, as Jadon Sancho's initial effort was parried by Kevin Trapp into the Belgian's path. Just before half-time, Andre Silva equalised for the hosts after finishing a great passage of play. Djibril Sow's assist was all the Portugal international needed to find the net, firing an effort beyond Roman Burki into the top corner.

Sancho's goal midway through the second-half, his third league goal of the campaign, seemed as though it set the win in stone for BVB. A straightforward finish after Witsel's clever pass, he had previously squandered a close-range opportunity but made no mistake on this occasion.

However, late drama occurred as midfielder Thomas Delaney inadvertently directed the ball into his own net and levelled proceedings for a grateful Frankfurt side with two minutes plus stoppages left to play. Daichi Kamada, a second-half substitute for the hosts, struck towards Burki's goal but as Delaney did his best to clear the ball, he flicked it goalwards at point-blank range.

The result means Lucien Favre's men are a point behind Bayern Munich and two further adrift of Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig, now finding themselves in third place after five matchdays. Let's take a look at five players - three who played well, while two who struggled on this occasion:

#5 Hit: Andre Silva

Silva celebrates his first league goal of the 2019/20 campaign as Frankfurt earned a 2-2 draw vs. BVB

Andre Silva was the cream of the crop for Frankfurt in this one. Not only did he persistently threaten Dortmund's backline, he was equally unselfish with possession and created a decent number of opportunities for teammates. His finish was one of the highest quality, helping his side secure a hard-fought draw up against stronger opposition.

The 23-year-old Portugal international completed four key passes during the 90 minutes, in addition to two successful dribbles. He won two aerial duels and was fouled on four separate occasions, while completing two tackles - more than two of Frankfurt's three-man backline - and two clearances.

