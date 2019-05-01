Eintracht Frankfurt v Chelsea: UEFA Europa League match preview, where to watch and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 117 // 01 May 2019, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The second Europe League semi-final is a match between two sides in contrasting form, with in-form Eintracht Frankfurt hosting an underperforming Chelsea at the Waldstadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League.

The German side will be playing their first ever European semi-finals in nearly 30 years since reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup back in 1980. The hosts have lost just twice in their last 10 matches, and will be banking upon their home form in the Europa League this season, conceding just 2 goals while scoring 16, to help them get the better of their visitors.

The Blues will need to need to get their A-game tomorrow if they are to take a step closer to progressing to the finals of the Europa League. The London side has had an up and down season so far with their new manager. The Blues started off the season brightly but fell off the pace since January, but no looks to have finally got their act together. Eden Hazard and his men will need to win where Lazio, Marseille, Inter Milan, Benfica failed to do so.

This will the first ever meeting between Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt in their history.

Kickoff Information

Date: 2nd May 2019

Time: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt

Live Stream: SonyLiv

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt: D-D-W-L-L

Chelsea: D-D-W-L-W

Key Players

Eintracht Frankfurt

Luka Jovic

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

One of the hottest young properties in football at the moment, Luka Jovic has been on fire in both the European as well as the domestic circuit. The Serbian international has 25 goals this season, and is the second highest goal scorer in the Europa league this season with 8 goals, just 2 behind Chelsea's Oliver Giroud.

The Serbian will once again be key for the German side if they are to progress to their first ever final since winning the UEFA Cup in 1980.

Chelsea

Eden Hazard

Chelsea v Slavia Praha - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : Second Leg

The Belgian has been on fire this season, and the Blues will once again need their talisman to fire if they are to win at Frankfurt tomorrow. Hazard has been their go-to man throughout this season, and he is the leading assist maker in the Premier League.

The Blues will need their talisman to light up the stadium if they are to beat Frankfurt in the first ever meeting between these two sides.