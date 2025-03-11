Eintracht Frankfurt vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt will entertain Ajax at the Waldstadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. They met in Amsterdam last week and Frankfurt registered a comeback 2-1 away win thanks to goals from Hugo Larsson and Ellyes Skhiri.

The hosts failed to continue their momentum and suffered a 2-1 home loss to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Michy Batshuayi scored in the 13th minute but Berlin scored twice in the second half to record a comeback win.

The visitors bounced back with a win in the Eredivisie on Sunday, as Kenneth Taylor's second-half penalty helped them register a 1-0 away win over PEC Zwolle.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Frankfurt recorded a 2-1 away win and the visitors will look to return the favor here.

The hosts have won two of their last nine games in all competitions while suffering four losses.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games across all competitions, suffering two defeats. Interestingly, both losses were registered at home.

Frankfurt have seen conclusive results in their nine meetings against Dutch teams, recording six wins.

Ajax have won eight of their 25 away meetings against German teams.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Europa League. They have registered three consecutive wins at home and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

The visitors are on a four-game winning streak in their travels while keeping clean sheets.

de Godenzonen have been eliminated from eight of their last nine appearances in the knockout stage of a European competition in which they suffered a loss in the first leg.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Die Adler have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, conceding 11 goals while scoring four times. They have a 100% home record against German teams, scoring 13 goals in four games and will look to build on that record.

Nnamdi Collins was booked in the first leg and will serve a suspension here. Timothy Chandler and Igor Matanović are nursing injuries while Arthur Theate has a calf problem and is likely to be rested here. Robin Koch is back in contention to start.

de Godenzonen have won three of their last four games while keeping clean sheets. They have failed to score in two of their last three Europa League away games and will look to improve upon that record.

Goalkeeper Matheus has received permission to feature here for Ajax as a replacement for Remko Pasveer, who was injured last week. Brian Brobbey was subbed off after 15 minutes against PEC and faces a race against time to prove his fitness for this match. Jordan Henderson is suspended after a yellow card in the first leg.

Frankfurt have a good home record against Dutch teams and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Eintracht Frankfurt vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

