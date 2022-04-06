Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with a set of quarter-final fixtures this week as Barcelona lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Barcelona have thrived under Xavi so far and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt are in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The German outfit was held to a 0-0 stalemate over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have experienced a stunning resurgence this year and are in second place in the La Liga table. The Catalans edged Sevilla to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve another victory this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have never faced Eintracht Frankfurt in an official fixture and will need to use their experience on the European stage this week. The Catalans have had frequent struggles against German opponents and have a point to prove in this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been inconsistent so far this season and will need to put in a robust performance to qualify for the semi-finals. Barcelona have faced a host of new opponents in the Europa League this season and will need to adapt to yet another team on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: D-D-D-D-W

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt have a point to prove

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ragnar Ache and Diant Ramaj are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Eintracht Frankfurt are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Dani Alves is not eligible to play in the Europa League and will be unavailable for selection. Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Moussa Wague, Samuel Umtiti, and Sergi Roberto are recovering from injuries and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Moussa Wague, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto

Doubtful: Luuke de Jong

Unavailable: Dani Alves

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Obite Evan Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Tuta; Ansgar Knauff, Filip Kostic, Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been a powerful force under Xavi and will want to make the most of their purple patch in the coming weeks. The likes of Ferran Torres and Pedri are in excellent form and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play out of their skins this week. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Barcelona

