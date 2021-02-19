Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

High-flying Eintracht Frankfurt welcome league leaders Bayern Munich to the Commerzbank-Arena for a Bundesliga clash on Saturday evening.

Bayern will be looking to get back to winning ways after dropping points against lowly Arminia Bielefeld on Monday. Bayern were 2-0 down in that game and then went down 3-1 before drawing 3-3 to take a point from that game.

Robert Lewandowski, Corentin Tolisso and Alphonso Davies scored in that game to give Bayern a point.

However, the two points they dropped reduced Bayern's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points, with RB Leipzig having won last weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their last four league games in a row, catapulting them up to third place in the league.

Last week, after a goalless first half, Andre Silva and Evan N'Dicka scored in the second half to give Frankfurt a 2-0 win against FC Koln.

They are currently level on points with fourth-placed Wolfsburg, three points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who are in fifth spot.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have won 30 of the last 40 games that they have played against Frankfurt, with five wins for the Eagles and five draws in those games.

Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture as Bayern won 5-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Bayern Munich form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt will miss Djibril Sow in this game, as he is suspended for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the last game against Koln.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Djibril Sow

Bayern Munich

Douglas Costa is ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle. Thomas Muller is ruled out as he continues to recover from COVID-19.

Javi Martinez, Alexander Nubel and Tanguy Nianzou are ruled out as well. Benjamin Pavard recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating.

Benjamin Pavard, 24, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently self isolating at home. The defender is doing well. pic.twitter.com/kCb6QrdQpr — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) February 18, 2021

Injured: Douglas Costa, Javi Martinez, Alexander Nubel, Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thomas Muller, Benjamin Pavard

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Aymen Barkok, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes; Andre Silva

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Bouna Sarr, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Prediction

This promises to be a close game, especially with Bayern missing the likes of Muller and Gnabry.

Frankfurt are in excellent form, with Luka Jovic and Andre Silva giving them plenty to be excited about in attack. We predict that Frankfurt will pull off an upset and beat Bayern in this game.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bayern Munich