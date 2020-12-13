Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga returns to the fold this week as Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Commerzbank Arena on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled to get going in the Bundesliga and need to find their feet in this game.

Borrusia Monchengladbach have been excellent in the UEFA Champions League this season and need to step up in their league campaign. The away side is currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and was held to a 1-1 draw by Hertha Berlin over the weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt are four points behind Borussia Monchengladbach at the moment and will want to distance themselves from the chain pack with a victory in this game. The Frankfurt side lost to VfL Wolfsburg in its previous game and will need to bounce back on Tuesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 15 matches out of a total of 31 fixtures played between the two sides. Eintracht Frankfurt have managed 10 victories against Borussia Monchengladbach and will want to improve their record in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides in May this year ended in a comfortable 3-1 victory for Borussia Monchengladbach. Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea scored on the day and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-D-D-D

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-W-D-L

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Ragnar Ache is currently injured

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ragnar Ache has been sidelined with a thigh injury and remains unavailable for this fixture. Amin Younes and Aymen Barkok have recovered from the coronavirus and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Ragnar Ache

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ramy Bensebaini might not feature in this game

Borussia Monchengladbach

Ramy Bensebaini is currently recovering from the coronavirus and is unlikely to play a part in this game. Jonas Hofmann is injured at the moment and has been ruled out against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Injured: Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: Ramy Bensebaini, Andreas Poulsen

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kevin Trapp; David Abraham, Obite Evan Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger; Erik Durm, Daichi Kamada, Stefan Ilsanker, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Bas Dost, Andre Silva

Borussia Moenchengladbach Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Valentino Lazaro, Lars Stindl; Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have failed to pick up a victory in their last nine games and are in desperate need of a boost of morale at the moment. The home side has an array of attacking talents and the likes of Bas Dost and Andre Silva will have to be at their best on Tuesday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have produced some excellent performances this season but need to work on their consistency ahead of a gruelling schedule. The away side has been impressive so far and holds a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

