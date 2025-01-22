Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

Eintracht Frankfurt will entertain Ferencvaros at the Waldstadion in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Frankfurt have won four of their six games thus far and are in sixth place in the standings. The visitors have three wins to their name and are in 16th place, with four fewer points than the hosts.

Die Adler have enjoyed a winning start to 2025, scoring seven goals while keeping two clean sheets in three Bundesliga games. They hosted Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga last week and registered a 2-0 win. Hugo Ekitike scored in the first half and Oscar Højlund added the second goal in stoppage time.

The Greens will play their first competitive game of the year. They were last in action in the Nemzeti Bajnokság against Nyíregyháza Spartacus and registered a 1-0 away win.

Frankfurt suffered their first loss of the Europa League campaign in their previous outing, falling to a 3-2 loss to Lyon. Ferencvarosi suffered a 5-0 away loss to PAOK last time around.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place in the erstwhile Fairs Cup in 1967. Both teams registered home wins and Frankfurt progressed to the next round 5-3 on aggregate.

The hosts have outscored Ferencvarosi 12-10 in six games in the Europa League and also have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (8).

Eintracht Frankfurt have scored at least two goals in four of their six games in the Europa League this season.

Ferencvaros have lost two of their three away games in the Europa League this season. They have conceded seven goals while scoring five times.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Europa League, with five ending in draws.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Die Adler have won their three games this year and will look to continue their winning streak here. They have suffered just one loss at home this season, winning nine of their 13 games, and are strong favorites.

Star performer Omar Marmoush is set to join Manchester City and will not be included in the squad for this match. Aurèle Florian Amenda is back in light training but needs a few more weeks before a full comeback. Éric-Junior Dina-Ebimbe sustained an injury in training and will sit this one out. Oscar Højlund and Mahmoud Dahoud have colds and face late fitness tests.

The Greens have won just one of their last four away games, conceding 10 goals while keeping two clean sheets, and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, they have won three of their last four games in the Europa League.

Frankfurt have enjoyed a great start to 2025 and, considering their home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Ferencvaros

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

