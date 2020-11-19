Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga returns to the fold this weekend as RB Leipzig take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Commerzbank-Arena on Saturday. RB Leipzig have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been the epitome of inconsistency over the past few weeks and are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga table. The home side was held to a 2-2 draw by VfB Stuttgart before the international break and needs to pick up the pace in its Bundesliga campaign.

RB Leipzig have exceeded expectations this season and find themselves only two points behind reigning champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga standings. The away side thrashed Freiburg by a 3-0 margin two weeks ago and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

🗣️ Head coach Julian #Nagelsmann ahead of #SGERBL:



"Against us, @eintracht_eng have always played a different way and it's hard to predict their system. However, we have a basic idea and want to finally get our first win in Frankfurt!"



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/M6yO53MhRe — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 19, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece in the nine matches that they have played against each other.

Eintracht Frankfurt managed a shock 2-0 victory against RB Leipzig in January this year and will need to put in a similar performance to stand a chance in this game. Almamy Toure got on to the scoresheet on the day and will want to prove his mettle yet again this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-L-D-W

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Team News

Filip Kostic is back for Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt have a few injury concerns to address and might have to do without Sebastian Rode, Felix Irorere, Jetro Willems, and Ragnar Ache in this game. Filip Kostic came on as a substitute for Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month and is set to start this game.

Injured: Amin Younes

Doubtful: Sebastian Rode, Felix Irorere, Jetro Willems, Ragnar Ache

Suspended: None

Upamecano is ruled out of this game

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig were dealt a massive blow earlier this month as Dayot Upamecano picked up an injury against Freiburg. Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann are also injured and will not be able to play a part in this game.

Injured: Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; David Abraham, Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger; Almamy Toure, Dominik Kohr, Stefan Ilsanker, Steven Zuber; Filip Kostic, Bas Dost, Andre Silva

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Peter Gulacsi; Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele; Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg; Yussuf Poulsen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt gave an excellent account of themselves in their previous game and will take plenty of heart from their comeback against VfB Stuttgart. RB Leipzig will present a more difficult challenge, however, and the likes of Andre Silva and Bas Dost will have to step up to the plate.

RB Leipzig have been exceptional this season and will want to prove a point in this game. Eintracht Frankfurt do have a few issues to address in their defence and RB Leipzig will want to make full use of their potent forward line this weekend.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 RB Leipzig

