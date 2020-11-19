FC Schalke 04 vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga returns this weekend with an intriguing set of fixtures as VfL Wolfsburg take on a struggling FC Schalke 04 outfit at the Veltins-Arena on Saturday. Both teams will be looking for a fresh start after the international break and will want to make a statement in this game.

VfL Wolfsburg have enjoyed an excellent season so far and are currently one of only two unbeaten teams in the 2020-21 edition of the Bundesliga. Die Wolfe were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Hannover 96 in a club-friendly last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

FC Schalke 04 have been shockingly poor in the past few months and desperately need to turn their season around. The Ruhr Valley outfit is yet to win a game in the Bundesliga this season and will need to take it up a notch against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

FC Schalke 04 vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

FC Schalke 04 have a slight advantage over VfL Wolfsburg as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two sides. VfL Wolfsburg have registered 10 victories against Schalke and are likely to add to their tally this weekend.

The previous game between these two teams resulted in an emphatic 4-1 victory for VfL Wolfsburg. Wout Weghorst scored twice on the day and will play an important role in this game.

FC Schalke 04 form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-L-D-L

VfL Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-D-D

FC Schalke 04 vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News

Schalke need to win this game

FC Schalke 04

Suat Serdar is currently coping with a hamstring injury and will not be able to play a part in this game. FC Schalke 04 midfielder Alessandro Schopf is also recuperating from a calf injury and has been ruled out against VfL Wolfsburg.

Injured: Suat Serdar, Alessandro Schopf

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VfL Wolfsburg have a depleted squad

VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg have a relatively depleted squad at the moment and will have to do without Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jeffrey Bruma, and Ignacio Camacho in this game. Josuha Guilavogui, William, Daniel Ginczek, and Kevin Mbabu also remain doubtful going into this game.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jeffrey Bruma, Ignacio Camacho

Doubtful: Josuha Guilavogui, William, Kevin Mbabu, Daniel Ginczek

Suspended: None

FC Schalke 04 vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI

FC Schalke 04 Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Frederik Ronnow; Malick Thiaw, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic; Omar Mascarell; Kilian Ludewig, Bastian Oczipka, Amine Harit, Can Bozdogan; Goncalo Paciencia, Mark Uth

🐺 iNTERNATIONAL ACTION 🐺

🇦🇹 Pavao Pervan, Xaver Schlager

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussillon, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Ridle Baku; Josip Brekalo, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Admir Mehmedi, Maximilian Philipp; Wout Weghorst

FC Schalke 04 vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg have enjoyed an excellent Bundesliga campaign so far and have relied heavily on the like of Weghorst and Arnold to deliver for the side in the final third. Die Wolfe also have an excellent defensive record and will want to keep a clean sheet in this game.

FC Schalke 04 have the worst defence in the Bundesliga this season and cannot afford to make a single error against VfL Wolfsburg's front line. Wolfsburg have exceeded expectations so far and should be able to clinch a victory in this fixture.

Prediction: FC Schalke 04 1-3 VfL Wolfsburg

