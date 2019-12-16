El Clasico: 5 times Barcelona outclassed Real Madrid

Messi and Ramos will look to renew rivalries this week.

It's that time of the year again.

Barcelona take on arch-rivals Real Madrid on the 18th of December at the Camp Nou, and the world of football is buzzing with anticipation.

The first El Clasico generally sets a precedent for the rest of the La Liga season, as two of the three Spanish giants go head-to-head in a crucial encounter.

The top half of the La Liga table has followed a set pattern for the past decade, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dominating the top three slots. This season, however, has thrown that notion out of the window to a considerable extent.

Barcelona and Real Madrid started the season very slowly and have only picked up the pace recently. Both sit pretty at the top of the table with 35 points apiece. As things stand, Barcelona are only marginally on top due to goal difference.

History paints an intriguing picture as well. While Madrid dominated a large chunk of the early 20th century, Barcelona has managed to claw its way back into the contest in the past 50 years, courtesy the legendary Johan Cruyff and a certain Lionel Messi. Statistics are often unable to reflect the true nature of a sporting rivalry, but the intensity of this particular rivalry is almost perfectly in correlation with the numbers.

Of 242 Clasicos played to date, Barcelona has a slight edge, winning 96 as opposed to Real Madrid's 95.

Barcelona has dominated the fixture in recent history, and have often done so with aplomb. While several matches between the two sides have been fiercely contested, there have been some astounding scorelines in favour of the Catalans.

Fasten your seat belts, as we take a look at Barcelona's most dominant performances in the history of the fixture.

#5 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid, 1994

During Cruyff's reign as manager, Barcelona built an almost invincible squad.

It is quite intriguing how legacies are shaped at FC Barcelona, and Johan Cruyff is a talisman in the club's glorious history.

Under the tutelage of the master tactician, Barcelona's proverbial 'Dream Team', boasting the likes of Romario, Pep Guardiola, Hristo Stoichkov, Michael Laudrup and Ronald Koeman, put on a display of sheer skill and tactical brilliance at the Camp Nou to thump arch-rivals Real Madrid by a scoreline of 5-0 on the 8th of January, 1994.

While Laudrup and Stoichkov were both at their unplayable best, the show was undoubtedly stolen by Brazilian superstar Romario, who put Real Madrid to the sword with a hat-trick that continues to resonate with Catalans to this day. Ronald Koeman put the cherry on the cake with one of his trademark free-kicks to conclude a memorable day for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona went on to lose the Champions League final to Fabio Capello's AC Milan that season, but the 'Dream Team' etched itself into the history of the Camp Nou with this famous victory.

