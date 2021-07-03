El Salvador vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

Qatar resume preparations for the 2021 Gold Cup with an international friendly game against El Salvador at the Stadion Aldo Drosina in a neutral Croatia.

The hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup wrapped up their qualification for next year's Asia Cup last month with a pair of wins against India and Oman.

The Crimsons were also set to play in the ongoing Copa America in Brazil but had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts.

Their next major tournament comes as part of a strategic partnership with CONCACAF, who invited them as guest participants. CONMEBOL did the same in the previous edition of the Copa America.

This has allowed the Middle East outfit some high-level competitive matches to draw from ahead of their highly-anticipated showpiece next year. Meanwhile, El Salvador will also play their last warm-up before the Gold Cup later this month.

La Selecta also booked their place in the last round of World Cup qualifiers after beating Saint Kitts and Nevis 6-0 over two legs in June. They were then held to a goalless stalemate by Guatemala in a friendly.

El Salvador vs Qatar Head-To-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides.

🇸🇻EL SALVADOR VS 🇶🇦QATAR



La Selecta jugará este partido amistoso el 4 de Julio en Europa de cara a su compromiso en la Copa Oro. pic.twitter.com/sETgEsY1BJ — NOVENTA +1⚽️🇸🇻 (@noventamasuno_) May 27, 2021

El Salvador Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Qatar Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

El Salvador vs Qatar Team News

El Salvador

La Selecta will probably feature their best XI as the Gold Cup is just over 10 days away and this is their final opportunity to do so.

That would mean another start for prolific striker David Rugamas as well as experienced stars like Alexander Larin and Roberto Dominguez.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Qatar

Musab Khoder and Hasan Al-Haydos went off injured in the match against Oman last month. However, it's been almost four weeks since then, and both are expected to feature in Croatia.

Head coach Felix Bas should field the same lineup that beat Oman unless there are last minute injury concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

El Salvador vs Qatar Predicted XI

El Salvador (3-5-2): Mario Gonzalez; Romulo Villalobos, Roberto Dominguez, Bryan Tamacas; Isaac Portillo, Narciso Orellana, Gerson Mayen, Juan Portillo, Alexander Larin; Joshua Perez, David Rugamas.

Qatar (3-5-2): Saad Al-Sheeb; Tareq Salman, Basam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi; Musaab Kheder, Abdulaziz Hatim, Hassan Abdelkarim, Karim Boudiaf, Hassan Al-Haydos; Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari.

El Salvador vs Qatar Prediction

Qatar have been traveling the globe for the last few years and locked horns with some of the world's best sides.

That should give them an advantage here as we're predicting a narrow win for the Asian side.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-2 Qatar

