Elche vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Levante take on Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.

Elche are currently in 19th place in La Liga standings and will have to play out of their skins to avoid relegation this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Real Valladolid this week and will need a victory on Saturday.

Levante, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations on a few occasions this season and find themselves in 11th place in the league table at the moment. The Valencia-based side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Elche vs Levante Head-to-Head

Levante have a good record against Elche and have won two games out of a total of five matches played between the two teams. Elche have managed one victory against Levante and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two Spanish sides took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Saturday.

Elche form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-D

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L-L

Elche vs Levante Team News

Elche need to win this game

Elche

Emiliano Rigoni, Pere Milla, and Gonzalo Verdu are serving suspensions at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Guido Carrillo and Josema are also carrying niggles and might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Emiliano Rigoni, Pere Milla, Gonzalo Verdu

Suspended: Guido Carrillo, Josema

Levante have a few injury concerns

Levante

Nikola Vukcevic and Nemanja Radoja are injured at the moment and might not play a part in this match. Ruben Rochina received a landmark booking earlier this week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja, Jorge Miramon, Jose Campana

Doubtful: Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja, Jorge Miramon

Suspended: Ruben Rochina

Elche vs Levante Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edgar Badia; Johan Mojica, Diego Gonzalez, Dani Calvo, Helibelton Palacios; Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti; Fidel, Tete Morente, Josan; Lucas Boye

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Coke; Gonzalo Melero, Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Elche vs Levante Prediction

Levante made an impressive start to their La Liga campaign but have now suffered four defeats in their last five games. The Valencia-based side has punched above its weight this season and will want to win this game.

Elche are only one point away from safety and face an uphill battle to avoid relegation this season. Levante are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Elche 0-2 Levante

