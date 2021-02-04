Elche vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal are back in action with yet another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Saturday. Villarreal have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Elche are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and face an intense battle to avoid relegation this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Valencia last weekend and will need to be at its best in this game.

Villarreal have been excellent under Unai Emery this season and find themselves in fifth place in the league table. The Yellow Submarines will be intent on finishing in the top four this season and will want to win this fixture.

Elche vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a surprisingly underwhelming record against Elche and have won only three of the 10 games played between the two teams. Elche have managed two victories against Villarreal and can potentially trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place two months ago and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Villarreal were well below their best on the day and cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

Elche form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-L

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-W-W

Elche vs Villarreal Team News

Elche need to win this game

Elche

Fidel Chaves is carrying a knock at the moment and might be unable to play against Villarreal this weekend. Gonzalo Verdu, Tete Morente, and Antonio Barragan are suspended and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Fidel Chaves

Suspended: Gonzalo Verdu, Tete Morente, Antonio Barragan

Paco Alcacer is back for this game

Villarreal

Villarreal have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Pena, and Mario Gaspar in this match. Samuel Chukwueze is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Pena, Mario Gaspar

Doubtful: Yeremi Pino

Suspended: None

Elche vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Elche Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edgar Badia; Johan Mojica, Dani Calvo, Diego Gonzalez, Cifu; Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Victor; Emiliano Rigoni, Josan, Lucas Boye

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Juan Foyth; Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Moi Gomez, Paco Alcacer, Manu Trigueros

Elche vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have built an exceptional squad under Unai Emery and will be intent on winning this fixture. The Yellow Submarines have registered three draws on the trot and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Elche have struggled to cope with the demands of La Liga and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Villarreal are the better team and hold the upper hand in this match.

Prediction: Elche 1-3 Villarreal

