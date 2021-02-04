Levante vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Levante take on Granada in an important clash at the Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly impressive this season and will want to win this fixture.

Granada are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The away side crashed out of the Copa del Rey during the week and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Levante, on the other hand, are three points behind Granada in the league table and will want to move up the table in the coming weeks. The Valencia-based outfit edged Villarreal to a 1-0 victory in the Copa del Rey and will be confident ahead of this match.

🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴

🔵🕷️🕷️🕷️🔵

🔴🐸🏟️🐸🔴

🔵🕷️🕷️🕷️🔵

🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴



Un gran poder conlleva una gran responsabilidad así que... 😬

esperamos que captes muchos momentos inolvidables 😜



𝑩𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒂, 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒂𝒎! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IsCQURjXmR — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) February 4, 2021

Levante vs Granada Head-to-Head

Levante have a slight edge over Granada as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won six matches out of a total of 13 games played between the two sides. Granada have managed four victories against Levante and will want to cut the deficit over the weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides in November last year ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams were well below their best on the day and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Levante form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W-L

Granada form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-W-L

Levante vs Granada Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jose Campana is currently recovering from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Cheick Doukoure, Jorde de Frutos, and Nikola Vukcevic also have fitness concerns and might not play a part against Granada.

Injured: Jose Campana

Doubtful: Cheick Doukoure, Jorde de Frutos, Nikola Vukcevic

Suspended: None

Granada need to win this game

Granada

Neyder Lozano, Maxime Gonalons, and Quini are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Levante this weekend. Yangel Herrera has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Maxime Gonalons, Quini, Yangel Herrera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Levante vs Granada Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Gonzalo Melero, Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Sergio Leon, Roger Marti

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duatre, Dimitri Foulquier; Kenedy, Angel Montoro, Yan Eteki, Antonio Puertas; Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez

Levante vs Granada Prediction

Levante and Granada experienced contrasting fortunes in the Copa del Rey this week and will be eager to secure a victory in this match. Granada rested Darwin Machis and Luis Suarez against Barcelona and the two forwards will likely lead the line for the away side in this fixture.

Granada have been impressive against several Spanish giants this season and have a point to prove this weekend. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Levante 2-2 Granada

