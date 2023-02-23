Empoli vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Twelfth-placed Empoli welcome runaway leaders Napoli to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings, drawing three. Empoli drew 1-1 at Fiorentina last time around, with Nicolp Cambiaghi's first-half strike cancelled out by Arthur Cabral's 85th-minute equaliser.

Napoli, meanwhile, are on a roll, winning their last six games across competitions. Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen helped them to a 2-0 win at Sassuolo last weekend.

They continued their imperious form in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16. Osimhem was on the scoresheet again, while Giovanni Di Lorenzo added the other. Napoli enjoy a whopping 15-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan after 23 games.

Lega Serie A @SerieA_EN Still trying to wrap our heads around THAT Osimhen goal 🤯🤯🤯 Still trying to wrap our heads around THAT Osimhen goal 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/adhhTRicot

Empoli vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 28 times across competitions since their first meeting in Serie B in 1948, with Napoli leading 12-10.

Empoli recorded a league double over Napoli last season, winning 3-2 away.

Napoli won 2-0 in the reverse fixture in November and will look for a league double of their own.

The visitors have scored at least twice in ten of their last 12 games against Empoli across competitions.

Napoli have scored at least twice in their last nine games across competitions, keeping clean sheets in their last four.

Empoli are unbeaten in their last five home games in Serie A.

Napoli have won their last four away games without conceding.

Empoli vs Napoli Prediction

Empoli have an impressive home record against Napoli, losing once in 13 games. They have also scored at least twice in their last five games at home against the visitors.

Napolo, meanwhile, have scored at least twice in four of their last five away games against Empoli. They have suffered just one away defeat in Serie A this term.

While Luciano Spalletti's men have picked up just one win on their travels against Empoli, considering their current form, they should win a thriller.

Prediction: Empoli 2-3 Napoli

Empoli vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score any time - Yes

