England skipper Harry Kane is likely to miss Euro 2020, says leading surgeon

Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane is unlikely to be fit for the European Championship this summer, a leading orthopaedic surgeon has said on Thursday.

The Spurs striker has been out of action since New Year's Day

The Tottenham Hotspur striker underwent surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring on Saturday and the north London club expect him to resume training in April. He picked up the injury during their defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day and has left England manager Gareth Southgate a little anxious ahead of the much-awaited Euro 2020.

The 26-year-old has since documented his recovery on social media in a positive light but doubts surrounding his fitness resurfaced when Jose Mourinho questioned the likelihood of his availability for the remainder of the current season.

One of England's most prominent doctors, Chris Wilson, who is also the surgeon for Championship clubs Cardiff City and Swansea, has mirrored the Portuguese manager's sentiments, claiming that it will take about six months for the striker to be fully fit again. He said, (via The Independent),

"I would expect it to be six months before he could return to action. There is a big range of opinions because it is such an uncommon procedure and some surgeons may say quicker. If the repair was good and sound, the first six weeks he will be nursing the repair and doing very little. Six to 12 weeks, providing everything was OK, he will be doing basic strengthening exercises."

"At three months you would start a normal hamstring rehabilitation that you would do if you got a tear in the middle of the muscle. If I was talking to a top-level footballer I would want to manage their expectations and say I wouldn’t anticipate them being fit and playing normally in a game for six months following the surgery."

"If it was me I would say aim for getting fit for pre-season training. I am aware of Harry Kane’s case they have been saying April or May – I have to say I would be very surprised."

Dr. Wilson went on to advise Kane's surgeon to restrain the forward from playing before six months no matter how fit he appears as it could hamper his overall recovery.

The Three Lions are scheduled to face Croatia in their opening Euro 2020 game on June 14.

