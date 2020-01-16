Red Devils agree personal terms with Bruno Fernandes, Boubakary Soumare to decide between United and Chelsea and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 16th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Bruno Fernandes

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Manchester United agree personal terms with Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes but are yet to reach an agreement with Sporting Lisbon, according to ESPN sources.

The Red Devils have held talks with the Portuguese outfit over the signing of the highly-rated midfielder in the January transfer window but both clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee.

While the Primeira Liga giants value the 25-year-old at around €80 million, the Manchester powerhouse are only willing to pay a fee close to €60 million.

The Portugal international is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford and is only waiting for United and Sporting to find a compromise before the winter window slams shut.

Red Devils to battle Chelsea for the signing of Boubakary Soumare

Boubakary Soumare

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are set to battle Chelsea for the signing of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Valencia are all understood to have dropped out of the race for the Frenchman and the 20-year-old is now expected to pick between the Red Devils and the Blues before the January transfer window slams shut. The decision will, however, not be made before Lille's clash against Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on January 26.

United are currently on the lookout for midfield reinforcements amid an injury crisis while Chelsea are seeking a long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante.

Also Read: Inter Milan sporting director in London for talks over Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud deals

Ashley Young's transfer to Inter Milan in doubt

Ashley Young (R)

The impending transfer of Ashley Young to Inter Milan is in danger of being thwarted as the Serie A giants are on the edge of concluding a deal for Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola, according to The Telegraph.

Spinazzola will arrive at the San Siro as part of a swap deal involving Matteo Politano as Antonio Conte is keen on rectifying the issues on the left side of his defence. The left wing-back completed his medical with Inter on Wednesday and is expected to undergo more fitness tests today. If the results are successful, Young's hopes of moving to Milan will be dealt with a massive blow.

The report further claims that Young's move will also depend on Federico Dimarco's future at the Italian club and whether Conte will send him out on loan to accommodate the Manchester United star.

Jesse Lingard to stay at Old Trafford for the rest of the season

Jesse Lingard

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard looks set to stay at Old Trafford for the remainder of the current season as the Englishman reportedly has no offers from Serie A clubs despite intense speculation in recent weeks.

The England international had recently teamed up with Mino Raiola and it wasn't long before claims were made about the Italian super-agent offering his new client to a host of Italian clubs like Napoli, AS Roma and AC Milan.

Reports in Italy have now claimed that Lingard has not received any offers from Serie A teams so far, with his €30 million price tag said to be a primary factor in the lack of interest.

The 27-year-old has suffered discouraging form for the Red Devils this season and has not scored a single Premier League goal for the side in over a year. His recent appointment of Raiola has widely been considered a declaration of his discontentment at his boyhood club and his desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog