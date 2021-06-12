England vs Croatia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 5 of UEFA Euro 2020

England play their much-awaited first game at UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend as they host Croatia at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. This encounter features two of the strongest teams in Group D and both England and Croatia will be aiming for the coveted top spot.

Croatia have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to find their feet against England this weekend. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Belgium in a friendly before the tournament and have a point to prove going into this game.

England, on the other hand, have been exceptional under Gareth Southgate and have a bonafide chance of lifting a trophy this summer. The Three Lions have a star-studded side and have the resources at their disposal to trouble Croatia this weekend.

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to start #ENG's #EURO2020 opener against #CRO as Gareth Southgate keeps faith with the #MCFC forward. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 12, 2021

England vs Croatia Head-to-Head

England have a good historical record against Croatia and have won five games out of a total of 10 matches played between the two teams. Croatia have managed three victories against England and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

The two European sides famously clashed in the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and Croatia broke English hearts with a 2-1 victory. England bounced back later that year with a win of their own in the UEFA Nations League and will be baying for blood in this fixture.

England form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Croatia form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

England vs Croatia: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

England have a strong squad

England have been in sensational form under Gareth Southgate and are on a six-match winning streak. The Three Lions have scored 11 goals in their last five matches and have conceded only one goal in the process.

With 23 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League, Harry Kane is England's undisputed talisman and will play a crucial role in his team's success. Mason Mount has also been impressive for Chelsea and his 16 goal contributions for the club make him England's chief creative hub.

Croatia, on the other hand, have endured a dismal run leading up to Euro 2020 and have won only three of their last 11 matches. The Croatians did find the back of the net in nine of these games but were let down by needless defensive lapses.

Luka Modric believes England are a better side than the one Croatia faced at the 2018 World Cuphttps://t.co/OI4DOPzefL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 11, 2021

Mario Mandzukic famously shattered England's dreams with his extra-time goal in the 2018 World Cup semi-final. Croatia's victory on the day is their only positive result against England in the last 14 years, with their previous victory occurring in 2007. Croatia's World Cup run in 2018 is also their best-ever performance in a major international tournament.

Luka Modric recently broke Darijo Srna's record with Croatia and now has an astonishing 138 caps for his national team. The Real Madrid midfielder is still one of his side's best players and will have to roll back the years to inspire his team to yet another golden run this year.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi