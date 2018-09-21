Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
English Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City Team vs Cardiff, Predicted XI

Dheeraj Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
327   //    21 Sep 2018, 23:24 IST

Sergio Aguero celebrating his goal
Sergio Aguero celebrating his goal

Manchester City will take on Cardiff in the third game of the sixth gameweek this EPL season. The last season Premier League winners are on an unbeaten run but are yet to play at their best.

This game will be the 51st meeting between the two sides in history. Man city won the first-ever game between the two sides, back in 1921. Out of the last 50 meetings, Man City have won 21 matches and Cardiff City have won only 9, so Man City have the upper hand in the upcoming meeting. In terms of team form also, the last season champions are looking the favorites in their away game when they travel to Wales.

Cardiff meanwhile, have lost three of their last 5 matches this season. They are also heading into this game after getting scrapped from Chelsea in 1-4 lost last weekend.

Manchester City Team News

The bad news for Man City is that the left-back Benjamin Mendy will not be available for this game. Mendy has not played the last game also, but the extent of his injury was not available that time. In today's press conference, Pep Guardiola has admitted he does not know when he will have Mendy available again after it emerged the Manchester City left-back has damaged a metatarsal bone.

The good news for Manchester City fans is that Sergio Aguero will be available for this game. As Kun Aguero came as a sub in a recent game against Lyon in Champions League, it is confirmed he will be available for selection. The only concern for the fans is Pep Guardiola's rotation risk, other than that Manchester City fans can expect a goal fest from Aguero in Cardiff tomorrow.

Also as per the recent reports, Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021. So he would definitely want to celebrate this contract extension with a hattrick.

Manchester City XI and Formation

Man City Predicted XI
