English Premier League 'Golden Raspberry' awards - Worst of the lot

The nominations are in. And the awards for the worst in the Premier League go to...

Jamie Vardy’s certainly not having a party!

The Premier League 2016/2017 season has seen some epic highs and some even more epic lows. Whilst some performances are easily worthy of a five-star rating, some however, deserve a mere one star at best.

Things haven’t always gone so well for the Premier League this season, from managers getting the boot to overall terrible performances from the stars. It’s always the bad moments that everyone seems to remember and that’s one of the reasons we’ve handpicked the worst moments of this season so far.

Here is a rundown of the winners (or should it really be losers?) for the football Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies.

Worst Actor - Jamie Vardy

Despite his brilliant performances in helping Leicester City win the Premier League title last season, Vardy has reverted to his non-league days this season. His Premier League crown has well and truly been knocked off.

Leicester's manager, Claudio Ranieri, lost his job last month amid rumours it was because of a player revolt. Vardy however stuck up for the rest of the team and declared that the players weren’t to fault. Shame that was the first essence of team solidarity all season!

Despite all of this going on, Vardy seems to be a bit of a comeback kid. Not quite the Robert Downey Jr of the football world, he did perform brilliantly during their first game without Ranieri and helped Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1.

Unfortunately, one good game can’t undo the damage from a terrible season and Vardy falls flat for us.

Worst Film - Leicester City

Leicester City just can’t seem to get it right this season. Their spectacular Premier League journey last season built up to one of the greatest feel-good films of all time, but this season has seen the lead killed off and well, the characters become a lot less loveable. Jamie Vardy has become the grown-up Macauley Culkin!

Their win last season was one of the greatest sporting stories of all time and they went into the 2016/17 season with a spring in their steps. Unfortunately, they lost their spring pretty quickly, falling to back end of the league table. Their fairytale ending ended very abruptly.

Do they really deserve the Worst Film award? Probably not, but they give us so much hope of carrying their previous victory through to this season that we’re ‘Vardy’ disappointed.

Worst Director - Jurgen Klopp

There’s no bigger flop of a manager than Klopp. The Liverpool manager has been making a lot of mistakes recently and in fact, his record isn’t looking very good at all.

With 55 Premier League games in charge of Liverpool, Klopp has somehow managed a record as worse as Brendan Rodgers’s in the same period. Both are currently standing at 97 points and currently have the same number of wins, draws and losses.

Klopp is the captain of a sinking ship, fantastically envisioned by the guys at Enhanced Bets here. The fans looking on like a helpless Rose, watching Jack sink below the depths of the top 4. Klopp is clinging onto his players, desperate for them to feel his love but that iceberg is approaching, and it doesn’t look at all like Champions League football.

Worst Debut - Claudio Bravo

The Worst debut award goes to Claudio Bravo. The goalkeeper signed a four-year deal at Manchester City for a reported £17 million back in last summer. We had high hopes for the goalie but so far our hopes have been shattered.

He did have a lot of pressure on his shoulders since fan favourite Joe Hart joined Torino, so any player replacing him would naturally have a weight to carry. Unfortunately, Bravo hasn’t taken this pressure too well and has made more mistakes than Oscars’ accountant.

He was a preferred replacement for Hart due to what he can do with the ball at his feet, but what we didn’t realise was he seems to be lacking the skills with his hands. It all came to a head during a 4-0 loss to Everton in January. Bravo failed to save a single shot; not really what you want to see from a goalkeeper eh Claudio?!