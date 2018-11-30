×
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 14

Omene Osuya
Feature
30 Nov 2018, 15:54 IST

Sterling and Sane were among the stars of Gameweek 13
Sterling and Sane were among the stars of Gameweek 13

Gameweek 14 promises to be a very special one in this season’s Premier League. it will be all about derbies from London to Merseyside.

Gameweek 13 produced its fair share of talking points. Tottenham Hotspur pressed, passed and harried Chelsea into submission on its way to a 3-1 win. Manchester United’s troubles continued as it was held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United continued its mini-revival with a previous 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. The top 2; Manchester City and Liverpool were imperious away from home. Pep Guardiola’ Cityzens thrashed West Ham 4-0. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds endured a tough first half and a Jordan Henderson red card before running away 3-0 winners at Watford.

The state of things ahead of Gameweek 14

As predicted before the season kicked off, Manchester City is currently the top dog in the Premier League. The team from the Blue half of Manchester have a +35 goal difference and have amassed 35 points.

Liverpool has continued to keep pace with Man City
Liverpool has continued to keep pace with Man City

After spending judiciously, Liverpool is snapping at the Cityzens’ heels. Despite the indifferent form of some of its frontmen, the Red have 33 points from 13 games.

Mauricio Pochettino has continued to defy the odds with Spurs. Stadium issues, a lack of transfer activity and injuries to players had threatened to torpedo their season. However, his adept use of the squad means the Lilywhites now occupy 3rd place, 5 points off City.

After losing its unbeaten start, Chelsea now occupies the last UEFA Champions League slot. Manager Maurizio Sarri will be looking for an immediate response from his Blues.

At the bottom, Fulham might have turned a corner. The arrival of Claudio Ranieri after Slavisa Jokanovic’s sack has already yielded 3 points. The Cottagers are still the bottom-placed team in the league. However, they have 8 points, same as Southampton and Cardiff City which occupy the 18th and 19th position respectively.

What to look forward to in Gameweek 14 of the Premier League

Gameweek 14 is all about derbies. Hostilities kick off on Friday as a desperate Cardiff City hosts a stuttering Wolves side.

On Saturday, Manchester City will host Bournemouth in a match that promises lots of goals. Newcastle United are at home to West Ham while Crystal Palace hosts Burnley at Selhurst Park.

Leicester City still feeling the blues following the death of beloved owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha host Watford. Another basement team enjoying a renaissance of sorts, Huddersfield Town welcomes Brighton to the Kirklees Stadium. Saturday’s round of games ends at St Mary’s’ as a beleaguered Saints side hosts an off-key Manchester United.

Gameweek 14 is all about the derbies
Gameweek 14 is all about the derbies

Sunday is Derby Day in the Premier League. First up is the West London derby as Chelsea play a rejuvenated Fulham at Stamford Bridge. The derby train moves from West to North London as Arsenal welcomes Spurs to the Emirates Stadium.

Gameweek 14 ends when the Premier League’s longest-running derby; the Merseyside Derby takes place. At Anfield, Liverpool will seek to showcase its supremacy against its next-door neighbours, Everton.

Gameweek 14 Predictions (Odds Courtesy of Bet 365)

Cardiff City – Wolverhampton Wanderers (Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.20 odds)

Manchester City – Bournemouth (Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.25 odds)

Newcastle United – West Ham United (1X @ 1.38 o)

Crystal Palace – Burnley (Under 4.5 Goals @ 1.10 odds)

Leicester City – Watford (Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.30 odds)

Huddersfield Town – Brighton & Hove (1X @ 1.33 odds)

Southampton – Manchester United (Under 4.5 goals @ 1.12 odds)

Chelsea – Fulham (Both Teams To Score @ 1.95 odds)

Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspurs (Both Teams To Score @ 1.44 odds)

Liverpool – Everton (Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.20 odds)

Omene Osuya
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
