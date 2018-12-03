×
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 15

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Feature
211   //    03 Dec 2018, 15:53 IST

Aubameyang was the star of Gameweek 14
It is December and another hectic round of games is expected in the Premier League all through the Yuletide season. This will be kicked off by the season's first round of midweek games; Gameweek 15.

Recap of Gameweek 14

Gameweek 14 was all about derbies in the Premier League. The West London, North London, and Merseyside derbies all delivered goals, excitement and drama.

In London, Arsenal firmly quashed all talk about "powershifts" as they pressed and harried Tottenham Hotspur on their way to a memorable 4-2 win. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the star of the show with two goals, his performance would have reminded Gunners about Thierry Henry.

At Anfield, Liverpool needed a 96th-minute clanger by England's number one, Jordan Pickford to get three crucial points against an Everton side that gave as good as it got.

Chelsea recovered well from Gameweek 13's mauling by Spurs to get a nervy 2-0 win over near-neighbours Fulham.

League leaders Manchester City, didn't have to get out of second gear to dispatch a plucky Bournemouth side 3-1. The Raheem Sterling-Leroy Sane duet was once again at the heart of everything the Cityzens did.

Sterling was once again the difference maker for the Cityzens
Manchester United continued to flounder with a 2-2 draw away at Southampton doing little to quell the unrest surrounding Jose Mourinho.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' season continues to unravel as they lost for the 4th time in 5 Premier League matches; a 2-1 defeat by Cardiff City.

What to expect from Gameweek 15

Bournemouth will kick off the action as it hosts Huddersfield Town at the Vitality Stadium. West Ham will host struggling Cardiff City while Brighton hosts Crystal Palace.

Watford will host Manchester City in a game which the hosts have not enjoyed since Pep Guardiola took over at the Etihad Stadium. In this time, the record reads 4 wins for the Cityzens in 4 matches, 16 goals scored and 1 goal conceded.

On Wednesday, Fulham hosts Leicester City, Chelsea will visit Molineux to take on a beleaguered Wolves side. Burnley has been in freefall so far this season, they will look to change that when Liverpool visits Turf Moor.

Everton will play Newcastle at Goodison Park. Tottenham Hotspur will want a quick bounce back after defeat in the North London Derby. At Southampton, they have one of the league's most obliging opponents.

Mourinho will be wary of Arsenal's attack when both sides clash
The pick of Gameweek 15's matches goes down at Old Trafford as an out-of-sorts United team hosts a rampaging Arsenal side.

Predictions for Gameweek 15 (All Odds Courtesy of Bet 365)

Bournemouth - Huddersfield Town (1; Bournemouth to win @ 1.57 odds)

West Ham - Cardiff City (Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.25 odds)

Brighton - Crystal Palace (Under 3.5 Goals @ 1.16 odds)

Watford - Manchester City (Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.44 odds)

Fulham - Leicester City (Both Teams To Score @ 1.61 odds)

Wolves - Chelsea (Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.38 odds)

Everton - Newcastle United (Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.30 odds)

Tottenham Hotspurs - Southampton (Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.66 odds)

Manchester United - Arsenal (Both Teams To Score @ 1.53 odds)

Omene Osuya
