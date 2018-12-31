×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 21

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Preview
160   //    31 Dec 2018, 16:14 IST

Manchester City versus Liverpool will be the star match of Gameweek 21
Manchester City versus Liverpool will be the star match of Gameweek 21

Gameweek 21 of the Premier League promises to be one for the ages. After 20 weeks of pulsating action, Liverpool has emerged as the team to beat. Jurgen Klopp's men backed by heavy spending in the summer have been relentless. The Reds are yet to taste defeat and lead defending champions, Manchester City by 7 points.

Once again, Tottenham Hotspur under Mauricio Pochettino has been punching above its weight. Despite not making any buys in the transfer market, the team has kept pace with the leaders.

Manchester United has been on a different level since Jose Mourinho's sacking. Under caretaker boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils are flying with 3 wins and 12 goals under the Norwegian.

Review of Gameweek 20

The matches played over the weekend certainly lived up to expectation. Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield with Roberto Firmino getting a hattrick. A big shock happened at Wembley as Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 by a rampant Wolves side.

Brighton defeated Everton 1-0 at the Amex Stadium. A similar scoreline gave Fulham three precious points against Huddersfield Town. Cardiff City got a precious 1-0 win away at Leicester City while Watford and Newcastle played a 1-1 draw.

Wolves stunned Spurs in Gameweek 20
Wolves stunned Spurs in Gameweek 20

On Sunday, Chelsea consolidated 4th place with a 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace as Burnley got a good 2-0 win over West Ham. There were high-scoring wins for the two Manchester sides. Manchester City won 3-1 away at Southampton while Manchester United thrashed Bournemouth 4-1.

Preview of Gameweek 21

New Year's Day matches are a time-honoured tradition in British football. Everton will play host to Leicester City as Arsenal welcomes Fulham to the Emirates Stadium. Meanwhile, Cardiff will attempt to get another 3 points when Tottenham Hotspur comes calling.

Gameweek 21 continues into Wednesday as Bournemouth hosts Watford while Chelsea plays Southampton. Huddersfield Town is at home to Burnley as West Ham welcomes Brighton to the London Stadium.

Advertisement

Wolves and Crystal Palace trade tackles at Molineux while Newcastle United plays Manchester United. Gameweek 21 ends with the all-or-nothing clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.


Predictions for Gameweek 21

Everton - Leicester City (Over 1.5 Goals)

Arsenal - Fulham (Both Teams To Score)

Cardiff City - Tottenham Hotspur (Over 1.5 Goals)

Bournemouth - Watford (Both Teams To Score)

Chelsea - Southampton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Huddersfield Town - Burnley (Under 4.5 Goals)

West Ham - Brighton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Crystal Palace (1X)

Newcastle United - Manchester United (Both Teams To Score)

Manchester City - Liverpool (Both Teams To Score)

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City David Silva Roberto Firmino Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 14
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Preview & predictions for...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 19
RELATED STORY
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 18
RELATED STORY
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 17
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Gameweek 8: Match Previews and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Week: Gameweek 12
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Five best picks for Gameweek 9
RELATED STORY
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 15
RELATED STORY
Matchday 19 (Boxing Day): Preview & predictions | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Tomorrow EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Tomorrow CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us