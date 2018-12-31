English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 21

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 160 // 31 Dec 2018, 16:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City versus Liverpool will be the star match of Gameweek 21

Gameweek 21 of the Premier League promises to be one for the ages. After 20 weeks of pulsating action, Liverpool has emerged as the team to beat. Jurgen Klopp's men backed by heavy spending in the summer have been relentless. The Reds are yet to taste defeat and lead defending champions, Manchester City by 7 points.

Once again, Tottenham Hotspur under Mauricio Pochettino has been punching above its weight. Despite not making any buys in the transfer market, the team has kept pace with the leaders.

Manchester United has been on a different level since Jose Mourinho's sacking. Under caretaker boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils are flying with 3 wins and 12 goals under the Norwegian.

Review of Gameweek 20

The matches played over the weekend certainly lived up to expectation. Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield with Roberto Firmino getting a hattrick. A big shock happened at Wembley as Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 3-1 by a rampant Wolves side.

Brighton defeated Everton 1-0 at the Amex Stadium. A similar scoreline gave Fulham three precious points against Huddersfield Town. Cardiff City got a precious 1-0 win away at Leicester City while Watford and Newcastle played a 1-1 draw.

Wolves stunned Spurs in Gameweek 20

On Sunday, Chelsea consolidated 4th place with a 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace as Burnley got a good 2-0 win over West Ham. There were high-scoring wins for the two Manchester sides. Manchester City won 3-1 away at Southampton while Manchester United thrashed Bournemouth 4-1.

Preview of Gameweek 21

New Year's Day matches are a time-honoured tradition in British football. Everton will play host to Leicester City as Arsenal welcomes Fulham to the Emirates Stadium. Meanwhile, Cardiff will attempt to get another 3 points when Tottenham Hotspur comes calling.

Gameweek 21 continues into Wednesday as Bournemouth hosts Watford while Chelsea plays Southampton. Huddersfield Town is at home to Burnley as West Ham welcomes Brighton to the London Stadium.

Wolves and Crystal Palace trade tackles at Molineux while Newcastle United plays Manchester United. Gameweek 21 ends with the all-or-nothing clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Predictions for Gameweek 21

Everton - Leicester City (Over 1.5 Goals)

Arsenal - Fulham (Both Teams To Score)

Cardiff City - Tottenham Hotspur (Over 1.5 Goals)

Bournemouth - Watford (Both Teams To Score)

Chelsea - Southampton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Huddersfield Town - Burnley (Under 4.5 Goals)

West Ham - Brighton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Crystal Palace (1X)

Newcastle United - Manchester United (Both Teams To Score)

Manchester City - Liverpool (Both Teams To Score)

