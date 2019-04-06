×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

English Premier League: Tactical changes for the Top Six

Vansh Ambashta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    06 Apr 2019, 18:38 IST

Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

As we reach the end of the season, we look at the tactical tweaks that could work wonders for each of the top six.

This season the Premier League has gotten closer like none other before. At the top, Liverpool and Manchester City fight it out for the title. On one hand, this title is about defence for Pep, on the other, it is about redemption and the journey for Liverpool.

Just below, we have four teams separated by the thinnest of margins and it could go anyway with all four teams having ample chances of fighting for the 3rd and 4th position.


Liverpool: Creative Midfield

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool has been on absolute fire this season, wreaking havoc throughout England as well as Europe. The Liverpool back line has been fantastic, spearheaded by van Dijk, and has contributed immensely in offence as well with the two fullbacks, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson assisting everywhere. The front three has been causing all sorts of problems for the opposition despite the recent slump in form of Salah.

Where Liverpool are missing though is the midfield. A midfield of Henderson, Milner, Keita or Fabinho seems full of steel and defensive solidarity but there is a lack of creativity.


Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool need to deploy a midfielder in a more advanced role, almost like a No.10, so that the midfielder could run between the lines and create chances for their forwards. Someone who can dribble through defences and weave chances would prove to be the final piece of jigsaw and provide the flair and edge that Liverpool have often lacked this season against teams like Everton. Someone like a Lallana, Shaqiri or even Sturridge or Divock Origi could work as a No.10 which would result in the Liverpool formation looking like a 4-2-3-1.

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Football Tactics
Vansh Ambashta
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League Top Six if only British players were allowed to play in the league
RELATED STORY
Beyond the big six: Premier League defense of the season 2018/19
RELATED STORY
2018 - Best player of the year for each Premier League top six club
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The most important player from each of the Big Six this season
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top five Brazilians in the English Premier League this season 
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester City players who impressed the most in the Premier League season
RELATED STORY
5 closest title races in Premier League history 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 in form attackers in the Premier League this season.
RELATED STORY
The Bundesliga - a tempting choice for today's young English players
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us