English Premier League: Tactical changes for the Top Six

Vansh Ambashta
06 Apr 2019, 18:38 IST

As we reach the end of the season, we look at the tactical tweaks that could work wonders for each of the top six.

This season the Premier League has gotten closer like none other before. At the top, Liverpool and Manchester City fight it out for the title. On one hand, this title is about defence for Pep, on the other, it is about redemption and the journey for Liverpool.

Just below, we have four teams separated by the thinnest of margins and it could go anyway with all four teams having ample chances of fighting for the 3rd and 4th position.

Liverpool: Creative Midfield

Liverpool has been on absolute fire this season, wreaking havoc throughout England as well as Europe. The Liverpool back line has been fantastic, spearheaded by van Dijk, and has contributed immensely in offence as well with the two fullbacks, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson assisting everywhere. The front three has been causing all sorts of problems for the opposition despite the recent slump in form of Salah.

Where Liverpool are missing though is the midfield. A midfield of Henderson, Milner, Keita or Fabinho seems full of steel and defensive solidarity but there is a lack of creativity.

Liverpool need to deploy a midfielder in a more advanced role, almost like a No.10, so that the midfielder could run between the lines and create chances for their forwards. Someone who can dribble through defences and weave chances would prove to be the final piece of jigsaw and provide the flair and edge that Liverpool have often lacked this season against teams like Everton. Someone like a Lallana, Shaqiri or even Sturridge or Divock Origi could work as a No.10 which would result in the Liverpool formation looking like a 4-2-3-1.

