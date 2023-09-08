“Enough of the fairytale romanticism” – Lionel Messi does not deserve 2023 Ballon d’Or, claims UK podcaster

UK podcaster Fuad Cadani believes that Erling Haaland should be handed the Ballon d'Or this year ahead of Lionel Messi. He has urged the voters to end the 'fairytale romanticism' and give it to the Manchester City star for his contribution in the treble season.

France Football named their 30-man nominees for the Ballon d'Or this year. Messi and Haaland are among the leading candidates and are touted to be the favorites for the trophy.

Speaking on DR Sports, Cadani claimed that Haaland should be the clear favorite for the Ballon d'Or this year. He said:

"I feel like we're now entering the Haaland-Mbappe era. Come on now. This guy has done it all. Won it all. Yeah, City might not do it again. Let's hypothetically say City, don't win the Champions League, he doesn't do the treble now. People are going Haaland ain't got the World Cup he's not won the Champions League. How can he be a Ballon d'Or winner? Hmm. He's done it all. Now. Yes, broken records now. Give it to him now. Like enough of the fairytales romanticism and we've had Messi, we've given him his years, we've given him his flowers, we've given him his World Cup."

GOAL has reported that Lionel Messi is leading the race for the Ballon d'Or this year.

Gabby Agbonlahor has backed Lionel Messi over Erling Haaland

Gabby Agbonlahor was on talkSPORT earlier this week and said that Lionel Messi should win the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes that the Argentine did everything to help his side win the FIFA World Cup and dragged them to the top.

He said:

"You have to give it to Messi though, you have to. Winning the world Cup (in which) he was outstanding. I was at the Mexico game, and I've never felt adrenaline like it. The love he had from the Argentina fans, like a God on the pitch. Even that game though against Mexico, like, you was like tired, and then he picked up his left foot, bang, bottom corner. He is like, it was always in his mind that he was gonna drag this team to win the World Cup. And he has to win the Ballon d'Or."

Lionel Messi also played a key role in helping PSG win the Ligue 1 title and also got Inter Miami their first-ever silverware.