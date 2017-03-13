EPL 2016/17: Team of the Week, Gameweek 28

The best performers from a mini-gameweek.

@TinaKaviraj by Tina Kaviraj Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 13:21 IST

Lee Grant kept out Manchester City to secure a goalless draw

Gameweek 28 of the Premier League was a subdued affair with half the teams not taking part. Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City were all involved in their FA Cup 6th round ties giving their opponents some rest during the weekend.

Everton recorded an emphatic victory over West Brom while Liverpool escaped a potentially humiliating draw against Burnley. Hull City renewed their bid to stay afloat after defeating the Swans as Bournemouth and the Hammers played out a scrappy encounter.

On that note, here’s a look at Sportskeeda’s Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

Lee Grant

Lee Grant was crucial to his side leaving the Etihad with a point as they held Manchester City to a goalless draw on Wednesday night. It looked like David Silva got the best of him on two occasions but the 34-year-old managed to keep the Spaniard out. Grant’s two saves ensured the hosts were pegged back in their bid to close the gap to the league leaders.