EPL 2016/17: 10 things we learned from Gameweek 27

With 36 goals in 10 games, the Premier League was certainly very entertaining this week. Here is what we learned.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 08:37 IST

Man of the Match Arthur Boruc celebrates after the draw against Manchester United

27 gameweeks into the 2016-17 season of the Premier League and it looks like there is no stopping Antonio Conte’s Chelsea from marching towards the Premier League title. With a 2-1 victory over West Ham, Chelsea extended their lead to 10 points on top of the table it seems close to impossible for any other team to catch up with the Blues.

Manchester United let go of a golden opportunity to move up the table after dropping points against Bournemouth. Manchester City and Tottenham picked up three points with good performances to keep their slim chances of catching up with Chelsea alive. Liverpool, on the other hand, move back into the top four after decimating Arsenal 3-1.

On the other end of the table, it looks like Leicester City and Swansea City are slowly moving away from the bottom three while Middlesbrough seems like it's on its way to the Championship.

All this and more in the ten things we learned from the Premier League this week:

#1 Boruc joins the list of star-goalkeeping performances at Old Trafford

It almost seems like the visiting team’s goalkeepers are possessed when they walk into the Theatre of Dreams as yet another goalkeeper produced a blinder against Manchester United to help his team earn a vital point. While Manchester United missed quite a few chances, it was all down to Artur Boruc’s brilliance.

With a flawless performance that included a stunning save off Paul Pogba’s curler as well as Ibrahimovic’s penalty, Boruc made a total of six vital saves – most of which were incredible.

It certainly seems like every visiting team’s goalkeeper is producing his best game at Old Trafford and Manchester United simply cannot move out of the sixth spot.