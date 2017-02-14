EPL 2016/17: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City, 5 talking points

Manchester City seem to be back on track with four wins on the trot as Bournemouth keep on sliding.

@gattumaan by Sourav Saha Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 09:44 IST

Manchester City keep their perfect Monday record intact

In the build-up to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Bournemouth, questions over Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo’s status in the squad had been the topic of discussion. But fate, as they say, has other plans and within the first quarter of an hour, Aguero was back leading the Citizens line as the team acclimatised to Gabriel Jesus’s injury.

Bournemouth on the other hand, have their own set of problems that need their urgent attention. The South Coast club hasn’t won a single game in 2017 and their winless run in all competitions has now been extended to seven games across all competitions.

And to make matters worse, they lost their two key players i.e. Wilshere and Simon Francis to injuries in the first half itself. Eddie Howe though will be concerned given the Cherries slide down the table and the current upturn in form of other relegation contenders as they look to avoid getting drawn into a relegation battle.

On the night, though, City ran out as winners as they moved their way up the table, climbing three places with goals from Raheem Sterling and an unfortunate Tyronne Mings own goal. The match also resulted in the referee flashing a total of five yellow cards with City players dominating the charts in that aspect as well.

#1 No Monday Blues for Sterling

Raheem Sterling was on hand to give side the lead

The Englishman has often been accused of blowing hot and cold during the entirety of a season. But on Monday night, the winger was back to his best. Alongside the trio of Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and David Silva, the former Liverpool man was irresistible.

His role on the night was impressive as he racked up a performance which involved a goal and an assist. Sterling had the chance to put his side ahead in the lead as early as the 26th minute, but a deflection off a Bournemouth defender ensured that the shot was prevented from going in.

Not to be outdone, Sterling was back giving his side the lead a couple of minutes later, as he was on hand at the far post to convert Sane’s deflected cross. The ability of the winger to adjust his body to convert despite the deflection shows what the youngster is capable of.

Sterling has already equalled his Premier League tally of six goals from last season and looks set to go a step further. And the Bournemouth team is one which Sterling relishes playing against as was evidenced by his fifth goal against them in the Premier League.