EPL 2016/17: Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United, 5 Talking Points

Here are five things we learned from United's 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 18:09 IST

United started the match with Bailly, Smalling and Jones at the back

Manchester United registered a scrappy 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Middlesbrough and overtook Arsenal on the league table. A goal on each side of the halftime saw United take a two-goal lead. However, Rudy Gestede’s strike in the 77th minute saw the game heading for an interesting finish.

While Boro pushed men forward, United found space on the break. One such instance saw Valencia track the ball back to Victor Valdes, the Spanish goalkeeper then lost his footing trying to clear the ball and the Ecuadorian calmly put the ball in the back of the net.

Man Utd have now won 600 Premier League games.



Sir Alex Ferguson (528)

David Moyes (17)

Ryan Giggs (2)

Louis van Gaal (39)

Mourinho (14) pic.twitter.com/hW0sLuJdYU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 19, 2017

Here are five talking points from a match which saw United finally move up the table.

#1 3-4-3 is the way forward?

After playing with a three-man defence in the Europa League match against Rostov, it was believed that Mourinho wanted his side to be ready for Chelsea. However, the Portuguese manager seems to be carrying on with the formation.

United started the match with Bailly, Smalling and Jones at the back. Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia were the left and right wingbacks respectively. Though this was far from a convincing performance from Mourinho’s defence, it does look the way forward.