EPL 2017/18: 10 young players to look out for this season

Look out for these prospects to make an impact in the Premier League.

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 10:26 IST

Tom Davies was one of the breakout stars of the 2016/17 season

It’s always exciting to see young players emerge and take the Premier League by storm. It happens every season and they seemingly come out of nowhere to upset their opponents.

The likes of Jordan Pickford at Sunderland and Tom Davies at Everton were examples of this in the previous Premier League campaign. In the case of Pickford, his form last year led to a £30 million transfer, which now means he will be playing alongside Davies at Everton in the 2017/18 season.

So who has the potential to be a breakout star in the upcoming campaign?

Here are 10 young players to look out for in the 2017/18 Premier League season...

#10 Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur

Will Winks be able to break into the Spurs starting XI this year?

Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, seems to have a lot of faith in Harry Winks, evidenced by the fact that he featured in 21 Premier League games last season.

Although Winks may struggle to hold down a first team spot in the Spurs side, Pochettino will be hoping for a longer Champions League run this season and therefore Winks could see even more playing time this campaign.