EPL 2017/18: 5 best central midfield partnerships going into the season

These 5 partnerships will be the strongest in defensive midfield this season

by masonmcdonagh 08 Aug 2017, 01:01 IST

Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey forms the fulcrum of Arsenal's midfield

Defensive midfield is vitally important to any team in the Premier League and a strong partnership is pivotal in winning football matches. Looking at top sides like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and especially Real Madrid, their defensive midfield partnership is crucial to them winning the ball back, passing through the lines and controlling matches.

Which is why Arturo Vidal, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Sergio Busquets are considered as some of the best players in the world, despite not scoring 30+ goals a season. Here we look at five of the best DM partnerships in the Premier League for this forthcoming season:

#5 Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey

Many may not consider this as a strong defensive midfield partnership, but stats suggest otherwise. Since Arsenal began playing a three at the back against Middlesbrough and the two have been playing together, they have lost one competitive match, which was against Tottenham. They have won every other match including extra time victories over Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley.

Their partnership is not considered to be defensive, but with them having a solid three central defenders behind them, they have been able to express themselves and excel with their natural abilities. The two midfielders compliment each other perfectly with Xhaka being a deep playmaker and Ramsey being more of a box to box midfielder.

This means Xhaka can get the ball deep in midfield from anyone across the back five and distribute the ball with Ramsey making runs from midfield. The Arsenal pair may not be your typical ‘strong’ defensive two like a Kante and Bakayoko, but their ball playing abilities mean they could build one of the most formidable partnerships in the league.