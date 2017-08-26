EPL 2017/18, AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City: 5 talking points

Manchester City beat Bournemouth at their home ground 2-1, here's what we extracted from the encounter.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2017, 20:03 IST

Manchester City come from behind to take all three points at Bournemouth

In Saturday’s early kick-off, a struggling Bournemouth side welcomed one of the favourites for the title - Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium. What followed was an enthralling end to end game between two teams who love to play football on the ground.

The home side took the lead in the 12th minute with a screamer from Charlie Daniels. but City were back level eight minutes later, as Gabriel Jesus latched onto a defence splitting through ball from David Silva and slotted it into the back of the net.

In the end, two teams separated by £447million in net worth were only separated by a deflected goal in the 97th minute by Raheem Sterling.

Here are the five biggest talking points from the game.

#5 Pep switches back to a back 4

Guardiola rings in the changes

In contrast to the three-at-the-back phenomenon, Pep Guardiola being the tactical innovator that he is, decided to revert back to a good old four-man defence. It seems as though the Spaniard did this to throw Eddie Howe off his initial game plan. Two up front for Bournemouth was designed to try and occupy the spaces in between the three centre-backs, but four at the back meant each centre-back could man mark instead.

A four-man defence also meant that City’s attacking approach focused less on width and more on central penetration. A midfield of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva meant most of City’s attacks were orchestrated through the middle, as the runs of Jesus and Raheem Sterling looked to get in behind the Bournemouth's back five.