EPL 2023-24: 3 Key player battles to watch out for in Arsenal vs. Manchester City

The 2023-24 Premier League season is set to witness its first potential title-decider when Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 8. While Liverpool have started the season well, last year's top two teams are still the favorites for the league title.

The Gunners know exactly where the title was lost last year. Manchester City won their head-to-heads with an aggregate scoreline of 7-2 as Arsenal lost the title by five points.

Something similar happened in the 2021-22 season as well, with City and Liverpool playing out two entertaining 2-2 draws. Ultimately, Liverpool lost the title by a single point that season.

Having won the treble last season, Manchester City remain the team to beat in England. The Cityzens have shown no signs of complacency, and they’ll look to derail the title charge of anyone who comes in their way.

For Arsenal to beat City, they’ll need to play out of their skins. However, some player battles can influence the game more than others.

So, without any further ado, let’s look at three player battles which could determine the outcome of the game between Arsenal and City.

#3. William Saliba vs. Erling Haaland

Saliba was exceptional against Haaland in the FA Community Shield.

Arsenal were five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings when William Saliba was sidelined due to a serious back injury. After a four game winless run in April, the Gunners went on to lose the title by five points.

That 10-point swing was largely down to Arsenal being unable to cope with the absence of the French defender. He has started all seven of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season, and the Gunners currently have the second best defensive record in the league, behind Man City.

Erling Haaland, on the other hand, has picked up where he left off last season. The Norwegian has scored eight times in seven games this season. And if not for some awful finishing against Sheffield United and West Ham, he could have had more than his eight league goals.

Haaland terrorized Arsenal’s defense last season. He scored in both games against the Gunners and was a handful for Arsenal’s center-backs. He would back himself to repeat last season’s performances.

However, William Saliba will be more than ready this time around. Given Declan Rice’s presence will provide immense security at the back, all Saliba needs to do is keep the big Norwegian quiet. While it is easier said than done, the young Frenchman is more than capable of handling Haaland.

#2. Declan Rice vs. Kalvin Phillips

Rodri's absence will be sorely felt by City at the Emirates Stadium.

In the absence of Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, City’s midfield will be significantly weakened for their clash against Arsenal. Pep Guardiola trusted the double pivot of Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic against Wolves and City were handed their first defeat of the season.

Hence, Guardiola is likely to include Kalvin Phillips in the starting lineup. The Englishman was signed as a natural replacement for Rodri but till now, he has not been good value for the money. However, the talent is there for Phillips to shine on the biggest game of City’s season.

Rice, meanwhile, has hit the ground running early on in the season. The drop-off in quality was visible when Rice was substituted at halftime against Spurs. The Englishman’s imposing presence in midfield could help the Gunners win the midfield battle against City.

If not for Rodri’s suspension, the midfield battle could have been a fascinating watch. But Arsenal have a golden opportunity to take all three points in the Spaniard's absence.

#1. Oleksandr Zinchenko vs. Kyle Walker

Zinchenko vs Walker could turn out to be a pretty influential tactical battle.

Kyle Walker was close to joining Bayern Munich this summer, despite being a key player for Guardiola over the years. Pep Guardiola repeatedly deployed three center-backs alongside John Stones last season, which limited Walker’s game time to a great extent.

However, Walker forced his way into the starting lineup. The highlight of his season was an exceptional performance against Vinicius Jr. in City’s UCL semi-final triumph over Real Madrid. And since then, he has been a key part of Guardiola’s team while also captaining the side after Ilkay Gundogan’s departure.

On the other hand, Zinchenko’s driving runs from the left-back position to overload the midfield areas are what make the Ukrainian such a huge asset to Arteta. However, he won’t get much freedom to roam in midfield against Walker.

Walker is extremely good at attacking the spaces left behind by opposition wingers and full-backs. City’s first goal against Nottingham Forest is a case in point: Rodri’s brilliantly lofted through ball was met by Kyle Walker at the back post, who took no time to set up a chance for Phil Foden.

Zinchenko will have his hands full with Kyle Walker marauding up and down the flank. The Englishman’s recovery runs could disrupt Zinchenko’s midfield incursions, and it could have a big impact on the way Arsenal play against City.